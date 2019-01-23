23/01/2019 22:59:23

Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Annual Net Income of $19.6 Million, or $4.06 per Share, and Fourth Quarter Net Income of $5.7 Million, or $1.18 per Share

ELMIRA, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $19.6 million, or $4.06 per share, for the full year of 2018, compared to $7.4 million, or $1.55 per share, for the full year of 2017.  Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $5.7 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to a net loss of  $2.2 million, or ($0.45) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Anders M. Tomson, Chemung Financial Corporation CEO, stated:

“We are very pleased to report record earnings for 2018, which included a strong fourth quarter.  Our results for the year are a direct reflection of our focused approach to managing interest rate sensitivity, liquidity, and efficiency while positioning the balance sheet for 2019.  We are looking forward to the benefits of a stronger balance sheet and capital ratios that will provide us with the opportunity to support continued growth.  We enter 2019 sharing the optimism of our clients, and business and municipal leaders of the communities we serve, and are encouraged by the economic development opportunities provided by the upstate New York revitalization initiatives that are in process in many of our markets.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

1

  • Net interest income increased $0.7 million, or 4.8%

  • Provision for loan losses decreased $6.5 million, or 103.5%

  • Total assets increased $47.7 million, or 2.8%

  • Commercial loans increased $20.7 million, or 2.5%

  • Deposits increased $101.8 million, or 6.9%

  • Dividends declared during the fourth quarter of 2018 were $0.26 per share          

A more detailed summary of financial performance follows.

1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated for December 31, 2018 versus December 31, 2017.   Income statement comparisons are calculated for the fourth quarter of 2018 versus the fourth quarter of 2017.

2018 vs  2017

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $60.5 million compared with $57.0 million for the prior year, an increase of $3.5 million, or 6.1%, due primarily to a $4.5 million increase in total interest and dividend income, offset by a $1.0 million increase in total interest expense.  The increase in total interest and dividend income was due primarily to increases in interest and fees of $5.0 million from loans and interest income of $0.2 million from interest-earning deposits, while interest and dividend income from securities decreased $0.7 million, compared to the prior year.  The increase in total interest expense was due primarily to increases in interest expense of $1.2 million on deposits and $0.2 million on borrowed funds, while interest expense on securities sold under agreements to repurchase decreased $0.3 million, compared to the prior year.  Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.72% in 2018, compared with 3.56% for the prior year.  Average interest-earning assets increased $14.9 million in 2018 compared to the prior year.  The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 21 basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased nine basis points, as compared to the prior year.  The increase in interest and dividend income in 2018 was due primarily to a $61.6 million increase in the average balance of commercial loans, primarily commercial mortgages, along with a 22 basis points increase in the average yield on commercial loans, and a $14.3 million increase in the average balance of consumer loans, compared to the prior year.  The increase in interest expense in 2018 was due primarily to an increase in interest rates on interest-bearing deposit accounts, including promotional interest rates on time deposits, offset by a 41 basis points decrease in the average cost on borrowed funds, as compared to the prior year.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $23.1 million compared with $20.5 million for the prior year, an increase of $2.6 million, or 12.6%.  The increase was due primarily to increases of $1.9 million in the fair value of equity investments, $0.5 million in Wealth Management Group fee (“WMG”) income, and $0.3 million in interchange revenue from debit card transactions, offset by a $0.2 million decrease in service charges on deposits accounts.  The increase in the fair value of equity investments was due primarily to the $2.1 million increase in the fair value of Visa Class B shares.  Subsequent to the change in fair value, the Visa Class B shares were sold during the third quarter of 2018.  The increase in WMG fee income can be attributed to an increase in average assets under management or administration throughout the year.  The increase in interchange revenue from debit card transactions was related to an increase in the volume of transactions.  The decrease in service charges on deposits can be attributed to a decline in overdraft fee income.  

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $56.8 million compared with $53.8 million for the prior year, an increase of $3.0 million, or 5.6%.  The increase was due primarily to increases of $0.8 million in salaries and wages, $0.3 million in net occupancy expenses, $0.5 million in data processing expenses, $0.4 million in professional services, $0.4 million in marketing and advertising expenses and $0.3 million in other real estate owned expenses, and a $0.6 million decrease in other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits, due primarily to a $0.8 million charge related to a lump sum settlement to terminated, vested employees.  These items were offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in furniture and equipment expenses.  The increase in salaries and wages can be attributed to annual merit increases and an increase in headcount with two denovo branches which opened in 2018.  The increase in net occupancy and data processing expenses can also be attributed to the two new branches, along with the timing of various projects.  The increase in other real estate owned expenses can be attributed to additional OREO properties acquired during 2017 and 2018. 

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for 2018 was $4.0 million compared with $7.3 million for the prior year, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 44.8%.  The effective tax rate for 2018 decreased to 17.0% compared with 49.4% for the prior year.  The decreases in income tax expense and effective tax rate can be attributed to a tax benefit of $0.4 million recorded in December 2018 and to the estimated $2.9 million one-time net deferred tax revaluation recorded in December 2017, both due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “TCJ Act”).  The effective tax rates for the years ended December 31, 2018 and   2017, excluding the tax benefit and one-time net deferred tax revaluation, were 18.8%1 and 29.5%2, respectively.  Additionally, the Corporation increased income generated from CCTC Funding Corp., a real estate investment trust subsidiary of the Bank, reducing the Corporation’s state income tax expense.

1

($4,009 income tax expense + $445 revaluation of net deferred tax expense) / $23,635income before income tax expense.

2

($7,262 income tax expense - $2,927 revaluation of net deferred tax expense) / $14,692 income before income tax expense.

4th Quarter 2018 vs 4th Quarter 2017

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the current quarter totaled $15.5 million compared with $14.8 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.7 million, or 4.8%, due primarily to a $1.3 million increase in total interest and dividend income, offset by a $0.6 million increase in total interest expense.  Interest and fees from loans increased $1.1 million and interest from interest-earning deposits increased $0.5 million, while interest and dividends from investments decreased $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in the prior year.  Interest expense on deposits increased $0.8 million, while interest expense on securities sold under agreements to repurchase decreased $0.1 million and interest expense on borrowed funds decreased $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to the same period in the prior year.  Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.68% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with 3.63% for the same period in the prior year.  Average interest-earning assets increased $41.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in the prior year.  The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 19 basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 22 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in the prior year.  The increase in interest and dividend income for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to a 34 basis points increase in average yield on commercial loans, along with a $25.7 million increase in the average balance of commercial loans, primarily commercial real estate, and a $78.3 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning deposits, compared to the same period in the prior year.  The increase in interest expense for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to an increase in interest rates on interest-bearing deposit accounts, including promotional interest rates on time deposits.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the current quarter was $4.9 million compared with $5.5 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 10.3%.  The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in the fair market value of equity investments of $0.2 million, as well as a decrease in other non-interest income of $0.3 million.  The decrease in other non-interest income was due primarily to decreases is CFS fee income, swap fees, off balance sheet sweep account fees and rental income from other real estate owned.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $14.2 million compared with $13.1 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $1.1 million, or 8.3%.  The increase was due primarily to an expense of $0.5 million, compared with a credit of $0.3 million for the same period in the prior year in other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits due to recording a $0.8 million charge related to a lump sum settlement to terminated, vested employees. Additionally, there were increases of $0.2 million in marketing and advertising and $0.1 million in net occupancy. The increase in marketing and advertising can be attributed to the timing of external advertising campaigns.  The increases in net occupancy can be attributed to two denovo branches which opened in 2018, along with the timing of various projects. 

Income Tax Expense:

The Corporation recognized a $5.5 million increase in income before income tax expense for the quarter, when compared to the same period in the prior year, however, income tax expense for the current quarter was $0.7 million compared with $3.0 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 78.1%.  The decrease in income tax expense can be attributed to a tax benefit of $0.4 million recorded in December 2018 and to the estimated $2.9 million one-time net deferred tax revaluation recorded in December 2017, both due to the enactment of the TCJ Act.  These items were offset by the additional income tax expense related to the increase in income before income tax expense.

4th Quarter 2018 vs 3rd Quarter 2018

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the current quarter totaled $15.5 million compared with $15.1 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.4 million, or 2.7%, due primarily to a $0.7 million increase in total interest and dividend income, offset by a $0.3 million increase in total interest expense.  Total interest and dividend income increased due primarily to increases of $0.3 million in interest and fees from loans and $0.6 million in interest from interest-earning deposits, offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in interest and dividends from taxable securities.  Interest expense on deposits increased $0.5 million, while interest expense on borrowed funds decreased $0.2 million.  Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.68% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with 3.71% for the prior quarter.  Average interest-earning assets increased $55.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the prior quarter.  The average yield on interest-earning assets increased five basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased eleven basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the prior quarter.  The increase in total interest and dividend income for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to an 18 basis points increase in the average yield on total loans and a $93.5 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning deposits, along with an 18 basis points increase in the average yield on interest-earning deposits, compared to the prior quarter.  These items were partially offset by decreases of $23.5 million in the average balance of total loans and $15.5 million in the average balance of taxable securities, compared to the prior quarter.  The decrease in the average balance of total loans was due to decreases of $10.0 million in the average balance of commercial loans, $5.4 million in the average balance of residential mortgage loans and $8.1 million in the average balance of consumer loans.  The increase in interest expense for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to an increase in interest rates on interest-bearing deposit accounts, including promotional interest rates on time deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $28.9 million in the average balance of borrowed funds.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the current quarter was $4.9 million compared with $7.4 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 33.7%.  The decrease in non-interest income was due primarily to a $2.1 million increase in the fair value of Visa Class B shares during the third quarter of 2018, and a decrease of $0.2 million in WMG fee income.  The decline in WMG fee income is due primarily to a decrease in the market value of total assets under management or administration.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $14.2 million compared with $13.4 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.8 million, or 5.8%.  The increase can be mostly attributed to a reduction in other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits, due to a $0.8 million charge related to the lump sum settlement to terminated, vested employees, and increases of $0.2 million in professional services and $0.2 million in marketing and advertising expenses, offset by decreases of $0.3 million in salaries and wages and $0.2 million in pension and other employee benefits.  The decrease in salaries and wages can be attributed to reductions in year-end bonus accruals and deferred compensation, along with an increase in open positions.  The decrease in pension and other employee benefits can be attributed to lower payroll taxes and health care claims.  The increase in professional services, and marketing and advertising expenses was related to the timing of various projects.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the current quarter was $0.7 million compared with $1.8 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 63.4%.  The decrease in income tax expense can be attributed to a tax benefit of $0.4 million recorded in December 2018, due to the enactment of the TCJ Act, and a $2.3 million decrease in income before income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2018, when compared to the prior quarter.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $12.3 million at December 31, 2018, or 0.93% of total loans, compared with $17.3 million at December 31, 2017, or 1.32% of total loans.  Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $12.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, compared with $19.3 million, or 1.13% of total assets, at December 31, 2017. The decline in non-performing loans can be mostly attributed to the charge-off of multiple large commercial loans to one borrower for $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2018, along with decreases in non-performing loans in the commercial mortgage, residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios.  The decline in non-performing assets can be mostly attributed to the charge-off of multiple large commercial loans to one borrower for $3.6 million and the sale of multiple other real estate owned properties during 2018.

Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth.  Based on this analysis, the provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a credit of $0.2 million, a decrease of $6.5 million compared with the same period in the prior year.  The decrease in the provision for loan losses was due primarily to recording a provision for two commercial loans, one for $3.6 million and one for $1.4 million, in 2017.  Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $0.5 million, compared with $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. 

The allowance for loan losses was $18.9 million at December 31, 2018 compared with $21.2 million at December 31, 2017.  The allowance for loan losses was 154.59% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018 compared with 122.14% at December 31, 2017.  The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.44% at December 31, 2018 compared with 1.61% at December 31, 2017.

Balance Sheet Activity

Total assets were $1.755 billion at December 31, 2018 compared with $1.708 billion at December 31, 2017, an increase of $47.7 million, or 2.8%.  The increase can be mostly attributed to an increase of $99.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and a $2.2 million decrease in the allowance for loan losses.  These items were offset by a decrease of $52.4 million in total investment securities.

The increase in cash and cash equivalents was due to changes in securities, loans, deposits, and borrowings.  Total loans remained level with the prior year, however, changes included increases of $16.1 million in commercial mortgages and $4.6 million in commercial and agricultural loans, offset by decreases of $11.7 million in residential mortgages, $3.7 million in indirect consumer loans and $5.2 million in other consumer loans.  The decrease in securities available for sale can be mostly attributed to pay-downs, maturities, and a decrease in fair value related to an increase in interest rates.

Total liabilities were $1.590 billion at December 31, 2018 compared with $1.558 billion at December 31, 2017, an increase of $32.5 million or 2.1%.  Deposits totaled $1.569 billion at December 31, 2018 compared with $1.467 billion at December 31, 2017, an increase of $101.8 million, or 6.9%.  The growth was attributable to increases of $16.8 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits accounts, $30.6 million in interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, $24.2 million in money market accounts, and $31.9 million in time deposits, due to a rate promotion, offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in savings accounts.  The increase in interest-bearing demand deposit accounts was mainly attributable to the Bank converting its off balance sheet sweep agreement accounts into interest-bearing demand deposit accounts during 2018 which resulted in the onboarding of approximately $30.0 million in deposits.  FHLB advances and other debt totaled $4.3 million at December 31, 2018 compared with $64.2 million at December 31, 2017, a decrease of $59.9 million, or 93.3%.  The decline in FHLB advances can be attributed to an increase in deposits and decline in securities.

Total shareholders’ equity was $165.0 million at December 31, 2018 compared with $149.8 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of $15.2 million, or 10.1%.  The increase in retained earnings of $14.7 million was due primarily to earnings of $19.6 million, offset by $5.0 million in dividends declared.  The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.1 million can be mostly attributed to the decline in the fair market value of the securities portfolio.  Also, treasury stock decreased $1.8 million, due to the issuance of shares to the Corporation’s employee benefit stock plans and directors’ stock plans.

The total equity to total assets ratio was 9.40% at December 31, 2018 compared with 8.77% at December 31, 2017.  The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.19% at December 31, 2018 compared with 7.48% at December 31, 2017.  Book value per share increased to $33.99 at December 31, 2018 from $31.10 at December 31, 2017.  As of December 31, 2018, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Other Items

The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $1.768 billion at December 31, 2018, including $283.0 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $1.952 billion at December 31, 2017, including $346.8 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, a decrease of $183.4 million, or 9.4%.  The decline in total assets under management or administration can be mostly attributed to decreases in the market value of total assets, and the Corporation’s pledged securities portfolio for municipal deposits, which were held by its Wealth Management Group.

About Chemung Financial Corporation

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $1.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 34 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers.  Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State.  Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

This press release may be found at: www.chemungcanal.com under Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The Corporation intends its forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in this press release.  All statements regarding the Corporation's expected financial position and operating results, the Corporation's business strategy, the Corporation's financial plans, forecasted demographic and economic trends relating to the Corporation's industry and similar matters are forward-looking statements.  These statements can sometimes be identified by the Corporation's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend."  The Corporation cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct.  The Corporation's actual results could be materially different from expectations because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, difficulties in managing the Corporation’s growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and changes in general business and economic trends.  Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K.  These filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov, on the Corporation's website at https://www.chemungcanal.com or upon request from the Corporate Secretary at (607) 737-3746.  Except as otherwise required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

           

Chemung Financial Corporation

          
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)          
  

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)  

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2017

 

ASSETS

          
Cash and due from financial institutions $33,040  $31,831  $30,837  $25,473  $27,966 
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions  96,932   82,081   3,978   5,531   2,763 
Total cash and cash equivalents  129,972   113,912   34,815   31,004   30,729 
           
Equity investments  1,909   1,987   2,112   2,154   2,337 
           
Securities available for sale  242,258   246,473   265,157   278,984   293,091 
Securities held to maturity  4,875   4,203   3,806   3,640   3,781 
FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost  3,138   3,138   5,816   3,097   5,784 
Total investment securities  250,271   253,814   274,779   285,721   302,656 
           
Commercial  864,024   857,954   860,209   848,075   843,337 
Mortgage  182,724   188,636   193,423   194,600   194,440 
Consumer  265,158   274,048   280,812   277,236   274,047 
Loans, net of deferred loan fees  1,311,906   1,320,638   1,334,444   1,319,911   1,311,824 
Allowance for loan losses  (18,944)  (19,635)  (19,645)  (21,390)  (21,161)
Loans, net  1,292,962   1,301,003   1,314,799   1,298,521   1,290,663 
           
Loans held for sale  502   1,715   684   190   542 
Premises and equipment, net  24,980   25,514   26,049   26,136   26,657 
Goodwill  21,824   21,824   21,824   21,824   21,824 
Other intangible assets, net  1,351   1,527   1,709   1,891   2,085 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  31,572   32,568   33,395   32,513   30,127 
Total assets $1,755,343  $1,753,864  $1,710,166  $1,699,954  $1,707,620 
           

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $484,433  $469,887  $462,233  $460,271  $467,610 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  179,603   211,099   125,867   144,707   149,026 
Money market accounts  537,948   532,489   522,328   574,075   513,782 
Savings deposits  217,027   217,621   222,387   222,700   218,666 
Time deposits  150,226   144,901   146,094   116,447   118,362 
Total deposits  1,569,237   1,575,997   1,478,909   1,518,200   1,467,446 
           
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  -   -   -   10,000   10,000 
FHLB advances and other debt  4,304   4,358   63,361   4,464   64,217 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  16,773   17,010   16,116   17,028   16,144 
Total liabilities  1,590,314   1,597,365   1,558,386   1,549,692   1,557,807 
           

Shareholders' equity

          
Common stock  53   53   53   53   53 
Additional-paid-in capital  45,820   46,006   45,873   46,404   45,967 
Retained earnings  143,129   138,654   132,973   131,694   128,453 
Treasury stock, at cost  (12,562)  (12,927)  (12,998)  (14,053)  (14,320)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (11,411)  (15,287)  (14,121)  (13,836)  (10,340)
Total shareholders' equity  165,029   156,499   151,780   150,262   149,813 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,755,343  $1,753,864  $1,710,166  $1,699,954  $1,707,620 
           
Period-end shares outstanding  4,855   4,837   4,831   4,824   4,817 
           

             

Chemung Financial Corporation

            
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)            
  

Three Months Ended

   

Twelve Months Ended

  
  

December 31,

 

Percent

 

December 31,

 

Percent

(in thousands, except per share data)  

2018

   

2017

  

Change

  

2018

   

2017

  

Change

Interest and dividend income:

  

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 
Loans, including fees $14,910  $13,815  7.9  $57,840  $52,840  9.5 
Taxable securities  1,051   1,314  (20.0)  4,804   5,503  (12.7)
Tax exempt securities  278   313  (11.2)  1,153   1,149  0.3 
Interest-earning deposits  640   118  442.4   756   563  34.3 
Total interest and dividend income  16,879   15,560  8.5   64,553   60,055  7.5 
             

Interest expense:

            
Deposits  1,356   536  153.0   3,323   2,168  53.3 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  -   95  (100.0)  137   478  (71.3)
Borrowed funds  39   149  (73.8)  613   422  45.3 
Total interest expense  1,395   780  78.8   4,073   3,068  32.8 
             
Net interest income  15,484   14,780  4.8   60,480   56,987  6.1 
Provision (credit) for loan losses  (218)  6,272  (103.5)  3,153   9,022  (65.1)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses  15,702   8,508  84.6   57,327   47,965  19.5 
             

Non-interest income:

            
Wealth management group fee income  2,222   2,279  (2.5)  9,317   8,804  5.8 
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,188   1,283  (7.4)  4,727   4,961  (4.7)
Interchange revenue from debit card transactions  1,027   952  7.9   4,040   3,761  7.4 
Net gains on securities transactions  -   97  (100.0)  -   109  (100.0)
Change in fair value of equity investments  (161)  41  (492.7)  2,004   137  1362.8 
Net gains on sales of loans held for sale  167   67  149.3   351   260  35.0 
Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned  (29)  -  N/M   90   38  136.8 
Income from bank owned life insurance  16   18  (11.1)  66   70  (5.7)
Other  463   719  (35.6)  2,479   2,351  5.4 
Total non-interest income  4,893   5,456  (10.3)  23,074   20,491  12.6 
             

Non-interest expense:

            
Salaries and wages  5,353   5,299  1.0   22,322   21,476  3.9 
Pension and other employee benefits  1,086   1,192  (8.9)  5,524   5,608  (1.5)
Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits  454   (333) N/M   (770)  (1,332) (42.2)
Net occupancy  1,628   1,479  10.1   6,550   6,263  4.6 
Furniture and equipment  609   709  (14.1)  2,550   2,828  (9.8)
Data processing  1,709   1,681  1.7   6,997   6,539  7.0 
Professional services  642   605  6.1   2,169   1,774  22.3 
Legal accruals and settlements  -   -  N/M   989   850  16.4 
Amortization of intangible assets  176   207  (15.0)  734   860  (14.7)
Marketing and advertising  365   214  70.6   1,181   794  48.7 
Other real estate owned expense  101   75  34.7   422   110  283.6 
FDIC insurance  261   290  (10.0)  1,142   1,236  (7.6)
Loan expense  248   247  0.4   863   694  24.4 
Other  1,573   1,446  8.8   6,093   6,064  0.5 
Total non-interest expense  14,205   13,111  8.3   56,766   53,764  5.6 
             
Income before income tax expense  6,390   853  649.1   23,635   14,692  60.9 
Income tax expense  660   3,012  (78.1)  4,009   7,262  (44.8)

  Net income (loss)

 $5,730  $(2,159) N/M  $19,626  $7,430  164.1 
             
Basic and diluted earnings per share $1.18  $(0.45)   $4.06  $1.55   
Cash dividends declared per share  0.26   0.26     1.04   1.04   
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding  4,843   4,809     4,832   4,800   
             

               

Chemung Financial Corporation

            

 

 
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)              
            

As of or for the

  

As of or for the Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

  

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)  

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2017

   

2018

   

2017

 

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

              
Interest income $16,879  $16,136  $15,869  $15,669  $15,560  $64,553  $60,055 
Interest expense  1,395   1,057   852   769   780   4,073   3,068 
Net interest income  15,484   15,079   15,017   14,900   14,780   60,480   56,987 
Provision (credit) for loan losses  (218)  300   2,362   709   6,272   3,153   9,022 
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 15,702   14,779   12,655   14,191   8,508   57,327   47,965 
Non-interest income  4,893   7,381   5,325   5,475   5,456   23,074   20,491 
Non-interest expense  14,205   13,428   14,967   14,166   13,111   56,766   53,764 
Income before income tax expense  6,390   8,732   3,013   5,500   853   23,635   14,692 
Income tax expense  660   1,802   486   1,061   3,012   4,009   7,262 
Net income (loss) $5,730  $6,930  $2,527  $4,439  $(2,159) $19,626  $7,430 
               
Basic and diluted earnings per share $1.18  $1.43  $0.52  $0.92  $(0.45) $4.06  $1.55 
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding  4,843   4,834   4,828   4,822   4,809   4,832   4,800 
               

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

              
Return on average assets  1.29%  1.61%  0.59%  1.06%  (0.50)%  1.14%  0.43%
Return on average equity  14.29%  17.81%  6.70%  11.96%  (5.53)%  12.76%  4.91%
Return on average tangible equity (a)  16.74%  21.01%  7.94%  14.21%  (6.55)%  15.07%  5.85%
Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (f)  69.71%  59.79%  73.58%  69.53%  64.79%  67.94%  69.39%
Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a) (b)  68.49%  64.72%  67.47%  68.21%  63.43%  67.22%  66.60%
Non-interest expense to average assets  3.21%  3.13%  3.52%  3.37%  3.01%  3.31%  3.14%
Loans to deposits  83.60%  83.80%  90.23%  86.94%  89.40%  83.60%  89.40%
               

YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent

              
Yield on loans  4.54%  4.36%  4.33%  4.34%  4.26%  4.39%  4.24%
Yield on investments  2.16%  2.18%  2.21%  2.22%  2.15%  2.19%  2.08%
Yield on interest-earning assets  4.01%  3.96%  3.94%  3.94%  3.82%  3.96%  3.75%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits  0.48%  0.33%  0.24%  0.20%  0.20%  0.31%  0.20%
Cost of borrowings  3.58%  2.38%  2.41%  2.23%  2.42%  2.37%  2.78%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  0.50%  0.39%  0.32%  0.29%  0.28%  0.37%  0.28%
Interest rate spread  3.51%  3.57%  3.62%  3.65%  3.54%  3.59%  3.47%
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent  3.68%  3.71%  3.73%  3.75%  3.63%  3.72%  3.56%
               

CAPITAL

              
Total equity to total assets at end of period  9.40%  8.92%  8.88%  8.84%  8.77%  9.40%  8.77%
Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a)  8.19%  7.69%  7.60%  7.55%  7.48%  8.19%  7.48%
               
Book value per share $33.99  $32.35  $31.42  $31.16  $31.10  $33.99  $31.10 
Tangible book value per share (a)  29.22   27.53   26.55   26.24   26.14   29.22   26.14 
Period-end market value per share  41.31   42.43   50.11   46.47   48.10   41.31   48.10 
Dividends declared per share  0.26   0.26   0.26   0.26   0.26   1.04   1.04 
               

AVERAGE BALANCES

              
Loans and loans held for sale (c) $1,306,556  $1,330,071  $1,328,386  $1,315,207  $1,291,414  $1,320,059  $1,251,225 
Interest earning assets  1,680,269   1,625,132   1,625,591   1,623,748   1,639,257   1,638,803   1,623,948 
Total assets  1,756,765   1,704,721   1,703,722   1,703,047   1,727,616   1,716,992   1,713,233 
Deposits  1,576,629   1,501,082   1,495,410   1,488,708   1,516,390   1,515,658   1,514,457 
Total equity  159,032   154,331   151,216   150,495   154,767   153,793   151,229 
Tangible equity (a)  135,766   130,891   127,591   126,665   130,759   130,256   126,902 
               

ASSET QUALITY

              
Net charge-offs $472  $310  $4,107  $480  $805  $5,369  $2,114 
Non-performing loans (d)  12,254   12,629   12,790   17,280   17,324   12,254   17,324 
Non-performing assets (e)  12,828   13,356   13,676   19,113   19,264   12,828   19,264 
Allowance for loan losses  18,944   19,635   19,645   21,390   21,161   18,944   21,161 
               
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans  0.14%  0.09%  1.24%  0.15%  0.25%  0.41%  0.17%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.93%  0.96%  0.96%  1.31%  1.32%  0.93%  1.32%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.73%  0.76%  0.80%  1.12%  1.13%  0.73%  1.13%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.44%  1.49%  1.47%  1.62%  1.61%  1.44%  1.61%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  154.59%  155.48%  153.60%  123.78%  122.14%  154.59%  122.14%
               
(a)  See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.              
(b)  Efficiency ratio (adjusted) is non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets less legal reserve divided by the total of fully taxable equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income less net gains or losses on securities transactions. 
(c)  Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for loan losses. 
(d)  Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only. 
(e)  Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned. 
(f)  Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) is non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income plus non-interest income.
           

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chemung Financial Corporation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 December 31, 2018

 

Three Months Ended

 December 31, 2017

 

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 vs. 2017

(in thousands) 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield /

Rate

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield /

Rate

 

Total

Change

 

 

Due to

Volume

 

Due to

Rate

 
Interest earning assets:                  
Commercial loans $851,484  $10,203  4.75% $825,773  $9,170  4.41% $1,033  $297  $736 
Mortgage loans  186,116   1,762  3.76%  196,283   1,825  3.69%  (63)  (97)  34 
Consumer loans  268,956   2,982  4.40%  269,358   2,882  4.24%  100   (4)  104 
Taxable securities  215,883   1,057  1.94%  261,395   1,316  2.00%  (259)  (220)  (39)
Tax-exempt securities  48,860   340  2.76%  55,822   455  3.23%  (115)  (53)  (62)
Interest-earning deposits  108,970   640  2.33%  30,626   118  1.53%  522   433   89 
Total interest earning assets  1,680,269   16,984  4.01%  1,639,257   15,766  3.82%  1,218   356   862 
                   
Non- interest earnings assets:                  
Cash and due from banks  26,424       26,275           
Premises and equipment, net  25,382       27,130           
Other assets  54,968       53,568           
Allowance for loan losses  (19,806)      (15,660)          
AFS valuation allowance  (10,472)      (2,954)          
Total assets $1,756,765      $1,727,616           
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking $194,639  $224  0.46% $153,869  $37  0.10%  187   12   175 
Savings and money market  768,656   738  0.38%  792,266   398  0.20%  340   (12)  352 
Time deposits  147,327   394  1.06%  121,472   101  0.33%  293   26   267 
FHLB advances and repos  4,327   39  3.58%  40,034   244  2.42%  (205)  (286)  81 
Total int.-bearing liabilities  1,114,949   1,395  0.50%  1,107,641   780  0.28%  615   (260)  875 
                   
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits  466,007       448,783           
Other liabilities  16,777       16,425           
Total liabilities  1,597,733       1,572,849           
Shareholders' equity  159,032       154,767           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,756,765      $1,727,616           
                   
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income    15,589       14,986    $603  $616  $(13)
Net interest rate spread (1)     3.51%     3.54%      
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)     3.68%     3.63%      
Taxable equivalent adjustment    (105)      (206)        
Net interest income   $15,484      $14,780         
                   

(1)  Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

 

 

  

(2)  Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

 

 

 

  
       

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS & NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS AND RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chemung Financial Corporation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 vs. 2017

(in thousands)

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield /

Rate

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield /

Rate

 

Total

Change

 

Due to

Volume

 

Due to

Rate

 

 

 

Interest earning assets:                  
Commercial loans $853,240  $39,166  4.59% $791,627  $34,596  4.37% $4,570  $2,775  $1,795 
Mortgage loans  191,668   7,197  3.75%  198,783   7,541  3.79%  (344)  (265)  (79)
Consumer loans  275,151   11,625  4.22%  260,815   10,964  4.20%  661   608   53 
Taxable securities  234,407   4,815  2.05%  270,168   5,510  2.04%  (695)  (722)  27 
Tax-exempt securities  51,036   1,414  2.77%  52,227   1,669  3.20%  (255)  (37)  (218)
Interest-earning deposits  33,301   756  2.27%  50,328   563  1.12%  193   (239)  432 
Total interest earning assets  1,638,803   64,973  3.96%  1,623,948   60,843  3.75%  4,130   2,120   2,010 
                   
Non-interest earnings assets:                  
Cash and due from banks  27,122       25,663           
Premises and equipment, net  26,024       27,936           
Other assets  54,831       53,883           
Allowance for loan losses  (20,534)      (15,066)          
AFS valuation allowance  (9,254)      (3,131)          
Total assets $1,716,992      $1,713,233           
                   
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking $156,432  $365  0.23% $146,999  $135  0.09% $230  $9  $221 
Savings and money market  764,420   2,044  0.27%  800,070   1,566  0.20%  478   (72)  550 
Time deposits  134,837   914  0.68%  132,607   467  0.35%  447   8   439 
FHLB advances and repos  31,590   750  2.37%  32,350   900  2.78%  (150)  (20)  (130)
Total int.-bearing liabilities  1,087,279   4,073  0.37%  1,112,026   3,068  0.28%  1,005   (75)  1,080 
                   
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits  459,969       434,781           
Other liabilities  15,951       15,197           
Total liabilities  1,563,199       1,562,004           
Shareholders' equity  153,793       151,229           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,716,992      $1,713,233           
                   
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income    60,900       57,775    $3,125  $2,195  $930 
Net interest rate spread (1)     3.59%     3.47%      
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)     3.72%     3.56%      
Taxable equivalent adjustment    (420)      (788)        
Net interest income   $60,480      $56,987         
                   

(1)  Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

    

(2)  Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

      

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chemung Financial Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP.  See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements.

In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.”  Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures.  The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP.  When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required.  The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.

Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis.  That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total.  This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations.  Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.  For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time.  The Corporation follows these practices.

               
            

As of or for the

  

As of or for the Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

  

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)  

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2017

   

2018

 

 

 

2017

 

NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (GAAP) $15,484  $15,079  $15,017  $14,900  $14,780  $60,480  $56,987 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment  105   99   106   110   206   420   788 
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $15,589  $15,178  $15,123  $15,010  $14,986  $60,900  $57,775 
               
Average interest-earning assets (GAAP) $1,680,269  $1,625,132  $1,625,591  $1,623,748  $1,639,257  $1,638,803  $1,623,948 
               
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)  3.68%  3.71%  3.73%  3.75%  3.63%  3.72%  3.56%
               

Efficiency Ratio

The unadjusted efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non-interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization.  This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

               
            

As of or for the

  

As of or for the Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

  

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)  

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2017

   

2018

 

 

 

2017

 

EFFICIENCY RATIO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (GAAP) $15,484  $15,079  $15,017  $14,900  $14,780  $60,480  $56,987 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment  105   99   106   110   206   420   788 
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $15,589  $15,178  $15,123  $15,010  $14,986  $60,900  $57,775 
  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest income (GAAP) $4,893  $7,381  $5,325  $5,475  $5,456  $23,074  $20,491 
Less:  changes in fair value of equity investments  -   (2,093)  -   -   -   (2,093)  - 
Less:  net (gains) losses on security transactions  -   -   -   -   (97)  -   (109)
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $4,893  $5,288  $5,325  $5,475  $5,359  $20,981  $20,382 
  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense (GAAP) $14,205  $13,428  $14,967  $14,166  $13,111  $56,766  $53,764 
Less:  amortization of intangible assets  (176)  (182)  (182)  (194)  (207)  (734)  (860)
Less:  legal reserve  -   -   (989)  -   -   (989)  (850)
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $14,029  $13,246  $13,796  $13,972  $12,904  $55,043  $52,054 
  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio (unadjusted)  69.71%  59.79%  73.58%  69.53%  64.79%  67.94%  69.39%
Efficiency ratio (adjusted)  68.49%  64.72%  67.47%  68.21%  63.43%  67.22%  66.60%
  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)

Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation’s stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible assets represents the Corporation’s total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation’s equity divided by common shares at period-end.  These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

            

As of or for the

  

As of or for the Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

  

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)  

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2017

   

2018

   

2017

 

TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS

              

(PERIOD END)

              
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $165,029  $156,499  $151,780  $150,262  $149,813  $165,029  $149,813 
Less:  intangible assets  (23,175)  (23,351)  (23,533)  (23,715)  (23,909)  (23,175)  (23,909)
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $141,854  $133,148  $128,247  $126,547  $125,904  $141,854  $125,904 
               
Total assets (GAAP) $1,755,343  $1,753,864  $1,710,166  $1,699,954  $1,707,620  $1,755,343  $1,707,620 
Less:  intangible assets  (23,175)  (23,351)  (23,533)  (23,715)  (23,909)  (23,175)  (23,909)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $1,732,168  $1,730,513  $1,686,633  $1,676,239  $1,683,711  $1,732,168  $1,683,711 
               
Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP)  9.40%  8.92%  8.88%  8.84%  8.77%  9.40%  8.77%
Book value per share (GAAP) $33.99  $32.35  $31.42  $31.16  $31.10  $33.99  $31.10 
               
Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (non-GAAP)  8.19%  7.69%  7.60%  7.55%  7.48%  8.19%  7.48%
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $29.22  $27.53  $26.55  $26.24  $26.14  $29.22  $26.14 
               

Tangible Equity (Average)

Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation’s average stockholders’ equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period.  Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation’s earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity.  These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.

               
            

As of or for the 

  

As of or for the Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended 

  

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except ratio data)  

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2018

   

2017

   

2018

   

2017

 

TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE)

              
Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $159,032  $154,331  $151,216  $150,495  $154,767  $153,793  $151,229 
Less:  average intangible assets  (23,266)  (23,440)  (23,625)  (23,830)  (24,008)  (23,537)  (24,327)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $135,766  $130,891  $127,591  $126,665  $130,759  $130,256  $126,902 
               
Return on average equity (GAAP)  14.29%  17.81%  6.70%  11.96%  (5.53)%  12.76%  4.91%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)  16.74%  21.01%  7.94%  14.21%  (6.55)%  15.07%  5.85%
               

Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense

In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items.  The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation’s financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation’s presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.

            

As of or for the

  

As of or for the Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

  

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)  2018   2018   2018   2018   2017   2018   2017 

NON-GAAP NET INCOME

              
Reported net income (GAAP) $  5,730  $  6,930  $  2,527  $  4,439  $  (2,159) $  19,626  $  7,430 
Net changes in fair value of investments (net of tax)    -     (1,559)    -     -     -     (1,559)    - 
Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax)    -     -     -     -     (60)    -     (68)
Legal reserve (net of tax)    -     -     737     -     -   737     528 
Revaluation of net deferred tax asset    (445)    -     -     -     2,927     (445)    2,927 
Net income (non-GAAP) $  5,285  $  5,371  $  3,264  $  4,439  $  708  $  18,359  $  10,817 
               
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding  4,843   4,834   4,828   4,822   4,809   4,832   4,800 
              

 

Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $  1.18  $  1.43  $  0.52  $  0.92  $  (0.45) $  4.06  $  1.55 
Reported return on average assets (GAAP)  1.29%  1.61%  0.59%  1.06%  (0.50)%  1.14%  0.43%
Reported return on average equity (GAAP)  14.29%  17.81%  6.70%  11.96%  (5.53)%  12.76%  4.91%
               
Basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $  1.09  $  1.11  $  0.68  $  0.92  $  0.15  $  3.80  $  2.25 
Return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.19%  1.25%  0.77%  1.06%  0.16%  1.07%  0.63%
Return on average equity (non-GAAP)  13.18%  13.81%  8.66%  11.96%  1.81%  11.94%  7.15%
               

 

For further information contact

:

Karl F. Krebs, EVP and CFO

kkrebs@chemungcanal.com

Phone:  607-737-3714

Chemung Financial Corporation Logo

