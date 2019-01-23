CIBC FirstCaribbean: a regional leader in banking solutions

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its beautiful beaches and tropical climate, the Caribbean has long been thought of as a perfect holiday region. But what’s less known is that it also has excellent financial institutions.

One of those is CIBC FirstCaribbean, formed in 2002, as a result of a merger between CIBC West Indies Holding and Barclays Bank PLC Caribbean operations. It has gone through a series of transitions to reach its current status; that of an organisation that has supported the Caribbean’s economic success.

CIBC FirstCaribbean boasts many strong credentials. Spread across 17 countries around the Caribbean, it has a total of 80 branches and banking offices. It is one of the largest regionally listed financial services institutions in the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean, with $11bn in assets and a market capitalisation of $1.8bn.

It offers a comprehensive range of banking services, from Wealth Management, to Retail Banking, to Corporate and Investment Banking.

CIBC FirstCaribbean puts customers at the heart of all of its operations, and thus constantly strives to build market-leading banking solutions that provide a modern, digital banking experience for its clients.

Its credit card and online banking services are celebrated around the Caribbean having won a number of awards. Its credit card suite was recently upgraded, with a series of fraud prevention features, including ‘Freeze my Card’ and mobile location confirmation.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is also known for its impressive corporate social responsibility programme. Through its ComTrust Foundation, it sets aside at least $1m every year for worthy causes in the community in the areas of health and wellness, youth and education, and the environment. For the last 16 years, the bank has donated over $20m.

