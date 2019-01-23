23/01/2019 20:30:00

Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; Declares Special Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

CORTLAND, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortland Bancorp (CLDB), the holding company for Cortland Savings and Banking Company, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share.  The dividend will be payable on March 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2019.

In addition to the quarterly dividend, the Board declared a special dividend for $.05 per share, also payable March 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2019. The bonus dividend is in recognition of the Company’s record annual earnings in 2018. The Company’s expansion into new markets has generated new loan growth and increases in all deposit product types. Expansion initiatives coupled with effective balance sheet management and interest rate risk practices, disciplined expense control, continued strong asset quality, and the reduction in the corporate tax rate have resulted in financial performance improvements in multiple areas including return on assets, return on equity, net interest margin and operating efficiency.

“As our franchise continues to strategically deliver strong performance, we are glad to be able to continue to pay a quarterly cash dividend and to reward our shareholders with the special dividend relative to exceptional results,” said James Gasior, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This makes the second $.05 special dividend in the past three quarters, thereby increasing the regular annual dividend by over 20%. Cash dividends supplement the value in share price over the long-term, providing an attractive return to our shareholders.” The current $.11 dividend equates to an approximate yield of 2.2% on an annualized basis.

Cortland Bancorp recently reported record earnings of $8.8 million, or $2.04 per share, for fiscal 2018, versus $4.3 million, or $0.99 per share for 2017. The Company also recently announced a newly authorized share repurchase program for up to 300,000 shares. “Our opportunistic share repurchase initiative also aids in supporting the share price and returns additional capital to shareholders,” added Gasior.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp is a financial holding company headquartered in Cortland, Ohio. Founded in 1892, the Company’s bank subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company conducts business through thirteen full-service community banking offices located in the counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Ashtabula in Northeastern Ohio and a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. For additional information about Cortland Bank visit https://www.cortlandbank.com.

CONTACT: 

James M. Gasior, President & CEO

(330) 282-4111

cortland logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
20:39 - Elmira Savings Bank Reports 2018 Earnings
20:37 - 62 Genesis HealthCare Facilities Identified by U.S. News & World Report as Best Nursing Homes for 2018-2019
20:30 - Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; Declares Special Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
20:26 - Microbot Medical Inc. Announces $2.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
20:39 - Elmira Savings Bank Reports 2018 Earnings
20:37 - 62 Genesis HealthCare Facilities Identified by U.S. News & World Report as Best Nursing Homes for 2018-2019
20:30 - Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; Declares Special Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
20:26 - Microbot Medical Inc. Announces $2.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
Piedmont Commences 25,000 Meter Drill Program Designed to Significantly Extend Project Life
3
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
4
New Fiery DFE and High-speed LED Inkjet Solutions Drive Customer Digital Print Growth at 20th Annual EFI Connect Conference
5
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:39
Elmira Savings Bank Reports 2018 Earnings
20:37
62 Genesis HealthCare Facilities Identified by U.S. News & World Report as Best Nursing Homes for 2018-2019
20:30
Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; Declares Special Dividend of $0.05 Per Share
20:26
Microbot Medical Inc. Announces $2.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
20:14
Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Nvidia CEO – ‘China not an issue for us’
20:13
Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Corporate Update
20:11
Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 Selected by Prestigious New York-Based Printing Enterprises
20:07
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. 2018 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement
20:04
SunTrust Integrates SavvyMoney Credit Score into Momentum onUp to Enhance Financial Wellness

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 21:06:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-23 22:06:21 - 2019-01-23 21:06:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY