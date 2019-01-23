23/01/2019 16:00:00

CP Kelco Seeks Buyer for CMC Plant in Taixing, China

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco, a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid ingredients, today announced it is seeking a buyer for its carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) plant in Taixing, China.

CP Kelco is not exiting the CMC business and continues to operate a CMC production facility in Äänekoski, Finland. Utilizing its deep applications expertise and technology, the company remains committed to providing the global market with high-quality CMC products, now and in the future.

About CP Kelco

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, CP Kelco is a leading producer of specialty hydrocolloids with offices and facilities across the globe. Featuring an extensive range of hydrocolloid solutions and serving over 100 countries, CP Kelco leverages its capabilities to bring concepts and ideas to real-world products in a broad range of applications. The company’s specialty ingredients touch a wide variety of industrial applications, consumer and household products, tailored to meet the needs of regional consumers. Key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum, Cellulose Gum/Carboxymethyl Cellulose, and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Visit www.cpkelco.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Michele Cacdac-Jones

Office: +1 678 247 7149

Mobile: +1 770 743 0564

michele.cacdac-jones@cpkelco.com

CP Kelco logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16:15 - Inspirational story sheds light on kids’ depression
16:11 - Amerant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date
16:07 - Judicate West Adds Hon. Joan M. Lewis to Statewide Roster of Neutrals
16:06 - Net Asset Value(s)
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
16:15 - Inspirational story sheds light on kids’ depression
16:11 - Amerant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date
16:07 - Judicate West Adds Hon. Joan M. Lewis to Statewide Roster of Neutrals
16:06 - Net Asset Value(s)
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
4
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
5
WISeKey and Race for Water Foundation Announce at the Geneva Blockchain Congress an Innovative Identity Blockchain Solution to Reduce Pollution of the Oceans and Offset Plastic Footprint

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:11
Amerant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date
16:07
Judicate West Adds Hon. Joan M. Lewis to Statewide Roster of Neutrals
16:06
Net Asset Value(s)
16:05
uBreakiFix Expands Tennessee Footprint With Northeast Memphis Store
16:05
AttackIQ Taps Vinod Peris as Vice President of Engineering
16:01
Leading Technology Companies Choose DesignCon 2019 to Introduce Innovative Products and Services
16:00
DVCon U.S. 2019 Offers Comprehensive, Compelling Technical Program
16:00
The UPS Store Announces $100,000 Book Giveaway Contest Winners
16:00
RStor Expands Advisory Board to Include Special Operations Warriors and Announces Strategic Partnership with Randori, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 16:32:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-23 17:32:36 - 2019-01-23 16:32:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY