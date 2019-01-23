23/01/2019 20:13:07

Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Corporate Update

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) is working on distribution for the current CBD lineup of products and there will be a new product (salve) added this quarter. The pending licensing agreement for our "Superfruit" we hope to release in Q2 will be a worldwide exclusive. As with everything to do with our health and wellness products, we have a significant amount of research that we will publish to underscore the level of R&D that went into our formulas/products.

There seems to be a mixture of confusion and concern over the status of the ownership of the farm that has been mentioned in our press releases. The status is as follows: Runnymede Farms has committed to the purchase of the farm and currently has $500K of financing in place to complete the purchase. The owner of the property has agreed to join the company as Master Cultivator and is currently working on the plans for the next planting (outdoor plants). The actual purchase of the property is one step in the development of the completed project. There are the purchase and installation of the Greenhouses, the Solar system, and the Wind Turbine Generator, the combined cost of the above is as much as the property. We (Management) are raising the necessary funds to complete the project, which as previously disclosed will not result in dilution of DKSC stock, but rather be done on a revenue share basis.

The Company also submitted all documents requested by OTCMarkets this morning and as soon as the application is approved, we will be able to start updating all filings. A follow up call with the attorney for the final letter to be filed is scheduled for tomorrow.

*Note: The company will use its newly created Twitter account to inform interested parties as to the steps being completed, as well as corporate updates in between news releases.

https://twitter.com/whitechapelusa

About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC)

DKSC has positioned itself as an innovator in the emerging CBD and cannabis derived products and services industry. The company is driven by three pillars of thought that guide the development of its business:

  • Cannabis prohibition is approaching its inevitable end,

  • Cannabis & CBD are conventional products used by a broad spectrum of consumers,

  • Trusted brands will be the future of the cannabis industry.

    • Forward-Looking Statements

    The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

    Dakshidin Corporation Investor Relations

    Toll free: 1-800-986-6418

    Martin Parr - Director

    Email: dksc.corp@gmail.com

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/whitechapelusa

