23/01/2019 13:00:00

DesignCon 2019: eSilicon to demonstrate 7nm 56G DSP SerDes over 5-meter Samtec cable assembly

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSilicon, a leading provider of FinFET-class ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, will team up with Samtec to demonstrate eSilicon’s 7nm 56G full-DSP SerDes over Samtec’s 5m ExaMAX® Backplane Cable Assembly.

eSilicon will also participate inTest Fixture Signal Integrity for 112G PAM-4: Lively Panel Discussion on the Top Design Rules.

SerDes Demonstrations: Samtec Booth 737

Wednesday-Thursday

January 30-31, 2019

Using Samtec ExaMAX Backplane Connector paddle cards and a 5m ExaMAX Backplane Cable Assembly, eSilicon will demonstrate the performance, flexibility and extremely low power consumption of its 7nm, 56G PAM4 and NRZ DSP-based long-reach SerDes.

Forward error correction (FEC)-free operation will be showcased across multiple channels, operation frequencies and modulation schemes, thanks to a very powerful and programmable real-time DSP-based equalization capability. Bit-error rate, eye diagram monitors and pulse response processing will be shown among many other capabilities.

Panel Discussion:

Test Fixture Signal Integrity for 112G PAM-4: Lively Panel Discussion on the Top Design Rules

Wednesday, January 30

10:00-10:45 AM

Panelists: Tim Horel, eSilicon; Scott McMorrow, Samtec; Al Neves, Wild River; Heidi Barnes, Keysight; Jason Ellison, Amphenol.

About

DesignCon

January 29-31, 2019

Santa Clara convention Center

Santa Clara, Calif.

As the nation’s largest event for chip, board, and systems designers, DesignCon is a must-attend opportunity to share ideas, overcome challenges, and source solutions.

About eSilicon

eSilicon provides complex FinFET ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC-proven, differentiating IP includes highly configurable 7nm 56G/112G SerDes plus networking-optimized 16/14/7nm FinFET IP platforms featuring HBM2 PHY, TCAM, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Our neuASIC™ platform provides AI-specific IP and a modular design methodology to create adaptable, highly efficient AI ASICs. eSilicon serves the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G infrastructure markets. www.esilicon.com

Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.™

eSilicon is a registered trademark, and the eSilicon logo, neuASIC and

Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.”

are trademarks, of eSilicon Corporation. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Sally Slemons

eSilicon Corporation

408-635-6409

sslemons@esilicon.com

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for eSilicon

617-437-1822

nanette@nvc.com

eSilicon.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
16
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13:10 - Power Distribution, Inc. Makes a Strategic Investment in GateView, Expanding Its Product Portfolio Within The Mission-Critical Data Center Market
13:10 - Market Trends Toward New Normal in Nu Skin Enterprises, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Hilton Worldwide, John Bean Technologies, JBG SMITH Properties, and YRC Worldwide — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
13:06 - Attune Pharmaceuticals Announces $23M Series B Financing to Advance ATN-249 for the Treatment of HAE
13:05 - ForeFront Power Completes 27 Megawatts of Community Solar in New York as a Part of a Greater Portfolio Planned to Serve Over 10,000 Customers
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
13:10 - Power Distribution, Inc. Makes a Strategic Investment in GateView, Expanding Its Product Portfolio Within The Mission-Critical Data Center Market
13:10 - Market Trends Toward New Normal in Nu Skin Enterprises, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Hilton Worldwide, John Bean Technologies, JBG SMITH Properties, and YRC Worldwide — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
13:06 - Attune Pharmaceuticals Announces $23M Series B Financing to Advance ATN-249 for the Treatment of HAE
13:05 - ForeFront Power Completes 27 Megawatts of Community Solar in New York as a Part of a Greater Portfolio Planned to Serve Over 10,000 Customers
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
3
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
4
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
5
New Fiery DFE and High-speed LED Inkjet Solutions Drive Customer Digital Print Growth at 20th Annual EFI Connect Conference

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:10
Power Distribution, Inc. Makes a Strategic Investment in GateView, Expanding Its Product Portfolio Within The Mission-Critical Data Center Market
13:10
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Nu Skin Enterprises, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Hilton Worldwide, John Bean Technologies, JBG SMITH Properties, and YRC Worldwide — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
13:06
Attune Pharmaceuticals Announces $23M Series B Financing to Advance ATN-249 for the Treatment of HAE
13:05
ForeFront Power Completes 27 Megawatts of Community Solar in New York as a Part of a Greater Portfolio Planned to Serve Over 10,000 Customers
13:03
Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend
13:02
Gentherm Announces Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results News Release and Conference Call
13:00
Textmunication and Fitness Management USA Announce Strategic Partnership
13:00
IntelGenx Provides Update on Phase 2a Montelukast VersaFilm™ Clinical Trial
13:00
Siyata Mobile Announces Appointment of Raymond J. Roman to its Board of Advisors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 13:31:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-23 14:31:31 - 2019-01-23 13:31:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY