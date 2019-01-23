23/01/2019 17:22:52

Dstillery’s Chief Data Scientist Melinda Han Williams Recognized by Greenbook as an Emerging Leader in Market Research and Insights

Chief Data Scientist Included in First Edition of the “GRIT Future List,” Part of the Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dstillery, the leading applied data science company serving the marketing & advertising industry, is pleased to announce that Chief Data Scientist Melinda Han Williams has been named a GRIT Future List honoree, joining an exclusive group of marketers, researchers, scientists, brand managers and entrepreneurs who are blazing new trails in the insights industry.

The GRIT Future List is included within the 24th edition of the GreenBook Research Industry Trends (GRIT Report), produced by GreenBook, the market research industry’s leading media company.

This inaugural GRIT Future List highlights 16 emerging leaders from across the insights industry, recognizing leadership, professional growth, personal integrity, and a passion for excellence in the next generation of insight creators, users, and communicators. These leaders were nominated by peers and hand-selected by a team of 10 highly recognizable professionals.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by GreenBook and named to the GRIT Future List,” said Williams. “Dstillery’s commitment to data science helps our clients in the marketing and advertising industry better find, understand and message their current and future customers. I’m excited to have my work held up alongside the marketers, researchers and data scientists named to this list.”

Williams was recently promoted to Chief Data Scientist at Dstillery, where her responsibilities include applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to massive behavioral data sets in order to help brands know and understand their customers in ways that traditional research cannot.  She has been featured in Adweek, and her peer-reviewed journal publications have been cited more than 8,000 times. Previously, Williams worked as a physicist developing nanoscale transistors and third generation photovoltaics. She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Physics from Columbia University.

“Melinda’s passion for excellence in consumer insights creation and building effective tools to enhance consumer engagement make her a natural fit on the GRIT Future List,” said Kristin Luck, research industry Growth Strategist and Advisor to Dstillery. “She has helped steer Dstillery’s growth in predictive marketing innovation, aiding the company’s mission to provide more relevant messaging and deeper consumer engagement for brands. Her leadership of the data science team helped fuel Dstillery’s expanded offerings. She also designed the company’s Audience Mix technology, which uses unsupervised machine learning to create an AI-based consumer segmentation, utilizing big data to fuel more effective marketing decisions.”

The GRIT Report is the most comprehensive and widely read analysis of the insights industry today. The GRIT Report (and report data through Office Reports and KnowledgeHound) can be downloaded at www.greenbook.org/grit.

About Dstillery

Dstillery is the marketing & advertising industry's leading applied data science company, helping Fortune 500 companies and brands unlock their growth potential by finding and targeting their highest value prospective customers.

Since 2008, Dstillery’s team of data scientists and engineers has earned the industry's top distinctions for brand safety, machine learning innovation and high performance media activation. We deliver actionable consumer insights from our reference data set of over 300 million anonymous US online and offline behavioral profiles that are updated on a daily basis, driving the full spectrum of marketing research and media business objectives. That’s why marquee brands in Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech use Dstillery’s platform to access insights, data and activation solutions to create more meaningful consumer touch points across multiple channels.

To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on Twitter @Dstillery.

About GreenBook

GreenBook has been an innovator in the industry since 1962, beginning as a subsidiary of the American Marketing Association’s New York chapter. The company quickly evolved into the GreenBook Directory of marketing research companies and facilities. Today, GreenBook connects marketers and market researchers with people, information, and ideas that generate results. Through IIeX events, the GreenBook Blog, the GreenBook market research directory,  and the GRIT Report — GreenBook provides the learning and inspiration insights professionals need to succeed.

Media Contact:

WIT Strategy,

for Dstillery

Rich Cherecwich, (774) 254-0952

rcherecwich@witstrategy.com 

Dstillery Red.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17:45 - INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:44 - INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:39 - The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, NSANY, APHA and CURO
17:36 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
17:45 - INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:44 - INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:39 - The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, NSANY, APHA and CURO
17:36 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
3
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
4
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
5
WISeKey and Race for Water Foundation Announce at the Geneva Blockchain Congress an Innovative Identity Blockchain Solution to Reduce Pollution of the Oceans and Offset Plastic Footprint

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:45
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:44
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:39
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, NSANY, APHA and CURO
17:36
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17:33
NFL Alumni and Diamond Dallas Page Announce Exciting New Partnership
17:31
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17:30
CoBank Releases 2019 Year Ahead Report – Forces That Will Shape the U.S. Rural Economy
17:28
Holding(s) in Company
17:26
Holding(s) in Company

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 18:04:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-23 19:04:11 - 2019-01-23 18:04:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY