Dstillery’s Chief Data Scientist Melinda Han Williams Recognized by Greenbook as an Emerging Leader in Market Research and Insights

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dstillery , the leading applied data science company serving the marketing & advertising industry, is pleased to announce that Chief Data Scientist Melinda Han Williams has been named a GRIT Future List honoree, joining an exclusive group of marketers, researchers, scientists, brand managers and entrepreneurs who are blazing new trails in the insights industry.

The GRIT Future List is included within the 24th edition of the GreenBook Research Industry Trends (GRIT Report), produced by GreenBook , the market research industry’s leading media company.

This inaugural GRIT Future List highlights 16 emerging leaders from across the insights industry, recognizing leadership, professional growth, personal integrity, and a passion for excellence in the next generation of insight creators, users, and communicators. These leaders were nominated by peers and hand-selected by a team of 10 highly recognizable professionals.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by GreenBook and named to the GRIT Future List,” said Williams. “Dstillery’s commitment to data science helps our clients in the marketing and advertising industry better find, understand and message their current and future customers. I’m excited to have my work held up alongside the marketers, researchers and data scientists named to this list.”

Williams was recently promoted to Chief Data Scientist at Dstillery, where her responsibilities include applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to massive behavioral data sets in order to help brands know and understand their customers in ways that traditional research cannot. She has been featured in Adweek, and her peer-reviewed journal publications have been cited more than 8,000 times. Previously, Williams worked as a physicist developing nanoscale transistors and third generation photovoltaics. She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Physics from Columbia University.

“Melinda’s passion for excellence in consumer insights creation and building effective tools to enhance consumer engagement make her a natural fit on the GRIT Future List,” said Kristin Luck, research industry Growth Strategist and Advisor to Dstillery. “She has helped steer Dstillery’s growth in predictive marketing innovation, aiding the company’s mission to provide more relevant messaging and deeper consumer engagement for brands. Her leadership of the data science team helped fuel Dstillery’s expanded offerings. She also designed the company’s Audience Mix technology, which uses unsupervised machine learning to create an AI-based consumer segmentation, utilizing big data to fuel more effective marketing decisions.”

The GRIT Report is the most comprehensive and widely read analysis of the insights industry today. The GRIT Report (and report data through Office Reports and KnowledgeHound) can be downloaded at www.greenbook.org/grit .

About Dstillery

Dstillery is the marketing & advertising industry's leading applied data science company, helping Fortune 500 companies and brands unlock their growth potential by finding and targeting their highest value prospective customers.

Since 2008, Dstillery’s team of data scientists and engineers has earned the industry's top distinctions for brand safety, machine learning innovation and high performance media activation. We deliver actionable consumer insights from our reference data set of over 300 million anonymous US online and offline behavioral profiles that are updated on a daily basis, driving the full spectrum of marketing research and media business objectives. That’s why marquee brands in Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech use Dstillery’s platform to access insights, data and activation solutions to create more meaningful consumer touch points across multiple channels.

To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on Twitter @Dstillery .

About GreenBook

GreenBook has been an innovator in the industry since 1962, beginning as a subsidiary of the American Marketing Association’s New York chapter. The company quickly evolved into the GreenBook Directory of marketing research companies and facilities. Today, GreenBook connects marketers and market researchers with people, information, and ideas that generate results. Through IIeX events, the GreenBook Blog, the GreenBook market research directory, and the GRIT Report — GreenBook provides the learning and inspiration insights professionals need to succeed.

