Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) announces the income tax characteristics of its 2018 common share dividends.  Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Duke Realty Corporation’s dividends. 

Common Share Dividends:

Ticker Symbol DRE, CUSIP # 264411505

 

Payment

Date

Total 2018

Distribution

Per Share

Total

Ordinary

Dividends

Qualified

Dividends

(1)

Total Capital

Gain

Distribution

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain

(2)

Section

199A

Dividends

(3)

Form 1099-DIV

Box Number

 

 

1a

1b

2a

2b

5

2/28/2018 0.200000 0.1568730.014657 0.043127 0.0126040.142216
5/31/2018 0.200000 0.1568730.014657 0.043127 0.0126040.142216
8/31/2018 0.200000 0.1568730.014657 0.043127 0.0126040.142216
11/30/2018 0.215000 0.1686380.015756 0.046362 0.0135500.152882
2018 Totals$0.815000$0.639257$0.059727$0.175743$0.051362$0.579530
Percentage100.0000%78.4364% 21.5636%  

  1. Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends amount reported in box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

  2. Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount reported in box 2a of Form 1099-DIV.

  3. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends amount reported in box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

For corporate shareholders, the Section 291(a) preference item is 1.2604% of total dividend distributions.  The company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2018.  For purposes of satisfying U.S. federal income tax withholding obligations under Section 1.1445-8 of the federal income tax regulations with respect to payments to foreign shareholders, Duke Realty Corporation characterizes the long-term capital gain portion of the dividends, including the Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain, described above as capital gain dividends.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 152 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. metropolitan areas. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.  More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

 

Tax Contact:

   
Ron Hubbard

(317) 808-6060

 Tracy D. Swearingen

(317) 808-6133

 

Duke_Realty_Logo_Stacked.jpg

