23/01/2019 07:00:00

ePac Flexible Packaging Announces Major 2019 Expansion

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in fast time to market, short and medium run length finished pouches and rollstock, has announced plans to continue its rapid growth in cities throughout the United States. Established in 2016, new ePac manufacturing plants will open this year in Cleveland, OH; Minneapolis, MN;  Longview, TX; Philadelphia, PA; New York City, NY; Louisville, KY, and Richmond, VA. All cities are currently open for order taking, with fulfillment handled by other ePac sites while construction is completed.

ePac currently operates in Madison, WI; Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; and Miami, FL, and has plants under construction in Atlanta, GA, Boston, MA, Los Angeles, CA, and Austin, TX.

ePac serves the communities in which they reside by providing brands of all sizes the ability to go to market faster and order to demand. Known for their ability to economically produce short run, and multi-SKU medium run length jobs in 3 weeks or less, ePac is the first and only US-based flexible packaging company based entirely on the latest digital printing technology, the HP Indigo 20000. To learn more visit ePac Flexible Packaging.

Partnering with ePac Holdings are several investor groups:

  • Indevco Plastics, Inc., currently an investor in ePac Austin, will also invest in and operate ePac locations in Philadelphia, PA; Louisville, KY;  Longview, TX, and Richmond, VA. Robert Laird, currently Executive Vice President with Indevco Plastics, will oversee all 5 Indevco locations.

  • Woodhaven Capital Partners, currently an owner-operator in the ePac Boston plant, will add Cleveland and New York City to its portfolio. Tim Novak will serve as Managing Partner for all 3 locations

  • MGS Holdings, a Minneapolis based investment company focused on growth-oriented, market-disrupting business models within the packaging industry, is ePac’s partner in Minneapolis.  Scott May, most recently Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Inland Packaging, will serve as the company’s managing partner.

According to Jack Knott, ePac’s CEO: “ As we’ve announced previously, our strategic intent when we first opened ePac in 2016 was to prove our business model and build 15 ePac locations by the end of 2019.  With these new sites coming online by year-end, we will have fulfilled our commitment and look forward to working with brands in these exciting markets”.

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

With locations across the United States, ePac is the industry leader in fast time to market, short and medium run length flexible packaging. ePac is the first and only US-based company based on the latest in digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, the HP Indigo 20000. ePac enables brands of all sizes to launch products and promotions faster while ordering to demand to reduce inventory and obsolescence costs.

www.ePacFlexibles.com

Carl Joachim

ePac Flexible Packaging

5615737992

cjoachim@epacllc.com

