23/01/2019 18:54:57

EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of PriceSmart, Inc.

Related content
16 Jan - 
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for So..
21 Nov - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors..
20 Nov - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart..

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 25, 2018, PriceSmart filed a Form 8-K disclosing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements, citing discovery of “balance sheet misclassification.” According to the 8-K, the Audit Committee met on October 24, 2018 and determined that, as a result of the misclassification, certain financial statements would need to be restated; in addition, PriceSmart also “expects to include in its Form 10-K a conclusion that there was a material weakness in internal controls over financial accounting related to this misclassification.” Following this news, shares of PriceSmart fell from a close of $81.57 per share on October 25, 2018, to a close of $69.16 the following business day.  To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pricesmart-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006           

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:54 PSMT
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of PriceSmart, Inc.
16 Jan SO
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Southern, Exelon, PriceSmart, Five Prime Therapeutics, Digi International, and Voyager Therapeutics — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
21 Nov PSMT
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of PriceSmart, Inc.
20 Nov PSMT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PSMT Investors to Contact the Firm
16 Nov PSMT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of PriceSmart, Inc.
05 Nov EA
Report: Developing Opportunities within PriceSmart, Packaging Corporation of America, Micron Technology, Southwest Airlines, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, and Electronic Arts — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
10 Oct PACB
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Air Products and Chemicals, Harsco, Pioneer Energy Services, Pacific Biosciences of California, Electronic Arts, and PriceSmart — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
06 Aug PG
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Ingevity, First Industrial Realty Trust, ImmunoGen, PriceSmart, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Procter & Gamble — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
27 Apr PSMT
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment, Carbo Ceramics, and Columbia Sportswear — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
27 Feb PSMT
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind UMB Financial, Greif, PriceSmart, MicroStrategy, MDU Resources Group, and Fidelity National Financial — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
19:10 - INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:04 - $400,000 Judgment Obtained in Sex Discrimination and Retaliation Case Against Harley-Davidson Dealership
19:03 - ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call
19:01 - Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, YRCW, NVDA and DXC
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
19:10 - INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:04 - $400,000 Judgment Obtained in Sex Discrimination and Retaliation Case Against Harley-Davidson Dealership
19:03 - ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call
19:01 - Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, YRCW, NVDA and DXC
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
3
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
4
WISeKey and Race for Water Foundation Announce at the Geneva Blockchain Congress an Innovative Identity Blockchain Solution to Reduce Pollution of the Oceans and Offset Plastic Footprint
5
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO

Related stock quotes

PriceSmart Inc 65.39 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:18
BOIA’s Letter of Reasonable Accessibility Provides Protection Against Website Lawsuits
19:10
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:04
$400,000 Judgment Obtained in Sex Discrimination and Retaliation Case Against Harley-Davidson Dealership
19:03
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call
19:01
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, YRCW, NVDA and DXC
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DNKEY TX YRIV SNAP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, PRGO and W: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:00
Bain & Company’s Inaugural M&A Report: Industry Disruption Changed the Nature of M&A and Spiked Strategic Deal Value to a Near-Record $3.4 Trillion
19:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WBT, TS and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 19:35:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-23 20:35:08 - 2019-01-23 19:35:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY