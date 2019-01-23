23/01/2019 14:28:18

Fanhua To Host Conference Call in Response to Certain Research Report

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (Nasdaq: FANH) (the "Company" or "Fanhua"), a leading independent financial services provider operating in China, today announced that Mr. Chunlin Wang, chairman and chief executive officer of the Company and Mr. Peng Ge, chief financial officer of the Company will host a conference call to respond to certain research report and address key questions raised by investors. Dial-in details are as below:

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on January 24, 2019

or 9:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on January 24, 2019

The toll free dial-in numbers:

United States      1-866-519-4004
United Kingdom    0808-234-6646
France    0800-912-761
Germany   0800-182-0671
Australia   1-300-717-205
Canada   1-866-386-1016
Taiwan   0809-091-568
Hong Kong   800-906-601
India    1-800-266-6846
Japan   0120-9253-76
     
Local dial-in numbers:    
China (Mainland)    400-620-8038
Singapore & Other Areas   65-6713-5090 
     
Conference ID #: 4589357

Additionally, a live and archived web cast of this call will be available at: https://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/events-and-presentations

About Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent online-to-offline financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals and businesses, including property and casualty and life insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance. Our online platforms include: (1) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices; (2) CNpad, a mobile sales support application; (3) Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products; and (4) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.

As of September 30, 2018, our distribution and service network is consisted of 754 sales and service outlets covering 31 provinces.

For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit https://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company's future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Fanhua’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and productive agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit https://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.

Source:

Fanhua Inc.

Contact: Oasis Qiu

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: (8620) 83883191

Email: qiusr@fanhuaholdings.com

Fanhua.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
14:39 - Esports Entertainment Group Joins Esports Integrity Coalition, Commits To Highest Level of Esports Integrity Monitoring
14:38 - Overwhelming CBIS Shareholder Responses Prompts RCD to Choose www.iCannabinoid.com to Interact and Inform on All Company Projects, Drug Development, and All RCD Initiatives
14:36 - Magna5 Earns Microsoft Skype for Business SIP Trunking Certification
14:35 - CryptoCurrencyWire Re-Engaged to Serve as Official Newswire for All 2019 CryptoBlockCon Conferences
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
14:39 - Esports Entertainment Group Joins Esports Integrity Coalition, Commits To Highest Level of Esports Integrity Monitoring
14:38 - Overwhelming CBIS Shareholder Responses Prompts RCD to Choose www.iCannabinoid.com to Interact and Inform on All Company Projects, Drug Development, and All RCD Initiatives
14:36 - Magna5 Earns Microsoft Skype for Business SIP Trunking Certification
14:35 - CryptoCurrencyWire Re-Engaged to Serve as Official Newswire for All 2019 CryptoBlockCon Conferences
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
3
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
4
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
5
New Fiery DFE and High-speed LED Inkjet Solutions Drive Customer Digital Print Growth at 20th Annual EFI Connect Conference

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:39
Esports Entertainment Group Joins Esports Integrity Coalition, Commits To Highest Level of Esports Integrity Monitoring
14:38
Overwhelming CBIS Shareholder Responses Prompts RCD to Choose www.iCannabinoid.com to Interact and Inform on All Company Projects, Drug Development, and All RCD Initiatives
14:36
Magna5 Earns Microsoft Skype for Business SIP Trunking Certification
14:35
CryptoCurrencyWire Re-Engaged to Serve as Official Newswire for All 2019 CryptoBlockCon Conferences
14:32
Hagens Berman Reminds Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) Investors of February 19, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Restructuring Plan
14:30
Ethertronics®, an AVX Group Company, Announces New Portable Millimeter Wave Measurement System
14:30
Toll Brothers Named #1 Home Builder Worldwide for 5th Consecutive Year on the Fortune Magazine 2019 World’s Most Admired Companies® List
14:30
Fourth Annual DC Blockchain Summit Returns to Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business to Advocate for the Future of Blockchain
14:30
KeyW to Present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 15:00:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-23 16:00:05 - 2019-01-23 15:00:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY