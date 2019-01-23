Fourth Annual DC Blockchain Summit Returns to Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business to Advocate for the Future of Blockchain

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce , the world’s leading blockchain trade association, will hold the fourth annual DC Blockchain Summit on March 6-7, 2019 in partnership with the Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

The co-chairs of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus, U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Bill Foster and David Schweikert will take the stage to share their views and priorities for the Caucus. The bi-partisan group serves as a platform for industry and government to foster collaboration and ensure competitiveness on the global stage.

“We are calling on governments to publicly recognize the importance of blockchain technology and to develop strategies to foster its development,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and President, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “We invite all those who support this to join us at the DC Blockchain Summit to advocate for the future of blockchain.”

Chamber of Digital Commerce members from more than 20 countries will participate in the event. Featured speakers include:

Reena Aggarwal, Vice Provost for Faculty and Robert. E. McDonough Professor of Business Administration and Finance, Georgetown McDonough , and Director, Center for Financial Markets and Policy

, and Director, Mark Fisk, Partner, IBM Digital, Public Service Blockchain Leader, IBM

Gangesh Ganesan, President & CEO, PeerNova

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO, Ripple

Michael Hansen, Head of Innovation, Business Technologies, Discover Financial Services

John Jacobs, Executive Director and Distinguished Policy Fellow, Center for Financial Markets and Policy

Kavita Jain, Director in the Office of Emerging Regulatory Issues, FINRA

Jonathan Johnson, President, Medici Ventures

Bernie Moreno, Chairman, Ownum

Anoop Nannra, Head of Blockchain, Cisco

Matthew Roszak, Chairman & Co-Founder, Bloq

The Summit will bring together leading blockchain companies, enterprise executives and policymakers to discuss tokenization, investment in digital assets, smart contracts, enterprise applications of blockchain technology, policy issues and other industry topics.

The event’s Title Sponsor is Cisco , an enterprise technology firm and emerging leader in developing trust-based business networks through blockchain. Other DC Blockchain Summit sponsors and participating companies include: Bloq, Discover Financial Services, KPMG, Emergent Technology Holdings, Perkins Coie, PeerNova, DTCC, Deloitte, Ownum, Holland & Knight, IBM, InvestHK, Polsinelli, Fidelity, and BitPay, among others.

Registration is open to the public at dcblockchainsummit.com. Join the conversation on social media by tagging @DigitalChamber and #DCBlockchain.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s first and largest trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. For more information, please visit: DigitalChamber.org, and follow us on: @DigitalChamber.

Chamber Media Contact

Marie Knowles

+1 202.656.8037

marie@digitalchamber.org