23/01/2019 13:02:36

Gentherm Announces Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results News Release and Conference Call

Related content
08 Jan - 
Lear and Gentherm Launch a Joint Development Partnershi..
12 Dec - 
Gentherm Names Matteo Anversa as Executive Vice Preside..
11 Dec - 
Gentherm Provides Passenger Thermal Comfort Solutions i..

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2018, at 6:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 21, 2019, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Conference Call

Toll-free dial-in number:  1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number:  1-201-689-8471

Conference ID number: 13686834

Webcast

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.  

A telephonic replay will be available approximately 2 hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13686834. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 7, 2019.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com 

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com 

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam.  For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

THRM_LOGO.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:02 THRM
Gentherm Announces Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results News Release and Conference Call
08 Jan LEA
Lear and Gentherm Launch a Joint Development Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Thermal Seating Solutions
12 Dec THRM
Gentherm Names Matteo Anversa as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
11 Dec THRM
Gentherm Provides Passenger Thermal Comfort Solutions in Rinspeed’s Latest Concept Vehicle
26 Nov THRM
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Micron Solutions, Gentherm, ENSERVCO, IsoRay, Trilogy Metals, and Xtant Medical — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
07 Nov THRM
Gentherm Names Mark A. Potesta as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer
25 Oct THRM
Gentherm Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results
23 Oct THRM
Gentherm Strengthens Thermal Leadership with Comprehensive Climate Comfort Solutions for BMW
18 Oct THRM
Gentherm Named Finalist for 2019 Automotive News PACE Awards
09 Oct PATK
Report: Developing Opportunities within Craft Brew Alliance, Genesee & Wyoming, Exponent, Gentherm, Asure Software, and Patrick Industries — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13:10 - Power Distribution, Inc. Makes a Strategic Investment in GateView, Expanding Its Product Portfolio Within The Mission-Critical Data Center Market
13:10 - Market Trends Toward New Normal in Nu Skin Enterprises, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Hilton Worldwide, John Bean Technologies, JBG SMITH Properties, and YRC Worldwide — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
13:06 - Attune Pharmaceuticals Announces $23M Series B Financing to Advance ATN-249 for the Treatment of HAE
13:05 - ForeFront Power Completes 27 Megawatts of Community Solar in New York as a Part of a Greater Portfolio Planned to Serve Over 10,000 Customers
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
13:10 - Power Distribution, Inc. Makes a Strategic Investment in GateView, Expanding Its Product Portfolio Within The Mission-Critical Data Center Market
13:10 - Market Trends Toward New Normal in Nu Skin Enterprises, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Hilton Worldwide, John Bean Technologies, JBG SMITH Properties, and YRC Worldwide — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
13:06 - Attune Pharmaceuticals Announces $23M Series B Financing to Advance ATN-249 for the Treatment of HAE
13:05 - ForeFront Power Completes 27 Megawatts of Community Solar in New York as a Part of a Greater Portfolio Planned to Serve Over 10,000 Customers
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
3
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
4
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
5
New Fiery DFE and High-speed LED Inkjet Solutions Drive Customer Digital Print Growth at 20th Annual EFI Connect Conference

Related stock quotes

Gentherm Inc 42.90 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:10
Power Distribution, Inc. Makes a Strategic Investment in GateView, Expanding Its Product Portfolio Within The Mission-Critical Data Center Market
13:10
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Nu Skin Enterprises, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Hilton Worldwide, John Bean Technologies, JBG SMITH Properties, and YRC Worldwide — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
13:06
Attune Pharmaceuticals Announces $23M Series B Financing to Advance ATN-249 for the Treatment of HAE
13:05
ForeFront Power Completes 27 Megawatts of Community Solar in New York as a Part of a Greater Portfolio Planned to Serve Over 10,000 Customers
13:03
Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend
13:02
Gentherm Announces Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results News Release and Conference Call
13:00
DesignCon 2019: eSilicon to demonstrate 7nm 56G DSP SerDes over 5-meter Samtec cable assembly
13:00
Textmunication and Fitness Management USA Announce Strategic Partnership
13:00
IntelGenx Provides Update on Phase 2a Montelukast VersaFilm™ Clinical Trial

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 13:31:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-23 14:31:38 - 2019-01-23 13:31:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY