Hagens Berman Reminds Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) Investors of February 19, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Restructuring Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Dentsply Sirona Inc. of the February 19, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action.

If you (a) purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018 (the “Class Period”) OR (b) held Dentsply International, Inc. (“Dentsply Intl.”) shares as of December 2, 2015 and were entitled to vote with respect to Dentsply Intl.’s acquisition of Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/XRAY

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

XRAY@hbsslaw.com

.

On February 29, 2016, Dentsply Intl. and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. completed their merger to form Dentsply Sirona Inc.

On August 7, 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced its second quarter 2018 financial results, including a goodwill and intangible impairment charge of $1.265 billion.

Management also slashed adjusted EPS guidance for 2018 to the range of $2.00 to $2.15 per share, down from its previous estimate of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

This news drove the price of Dentsply Sirona shares down as much as $9.03, or about 18.5%, to close at $39.41 on August 7, 2018.

More recently, the Company announced a restructuring plan and, reporting 3Q 2018 financial results, disclosed, “Technology & Equipment revenues declined by 11.3% in the third quarter of 2018 as revenues were impacted by a significant amount of inventory destocking in the third quarter.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and management’s historical statements about the Company’s Technologies and Equipment segment and certain distributor relationships,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Dentsply Sirona should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email XRAY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo

