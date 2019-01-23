23/01/2019 17:26:00

Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, January 23

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

TR-1: S

tandard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

ii

:

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

iv

NameIntegraLife UK Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

NameTransact Nominees Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

vi

:

17/01/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

18/01/2019 (resubmitted on 23/01/2019)

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.7328%2.7328%239822801
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

3.1779%3.1779%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (BRFI) GB00B3SXM83265539002.7328%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

65539002.7328%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Physical or cash

settlement

xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

IntegraFin Holdings plc
Integrated Financial Arrangements Limited
IntegraLife (UK) Limited2.7328%2.7328%

10.

In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

xvi

   

Place of completion

London, UK

Date of completion

18/01/2019

   

Contact name:

Sarah Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Contact Telephone Number:

020 7743 2639

Date:

23 January 2019

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17:45 - INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:44 - INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:39 - The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, NSANY, APHA and CURO
17:36 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
17:45 - INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:44 - INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:39 - The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, NSANY, APHA and CURO
17:36 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
3
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
4
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
5
WISeKey and Race for Water Foundation Announce at the Geneva Blockchain Congress an Innovative Identity Blockchain Solution to Reduce Pollution of the Oceans and Offset Plastic Footprint

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:45
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:44
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:39
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, NSANY, APHA and CURO
17:36
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17:33
NFL Alumni and Diamond Dallas Page Announce Exciting New Partnership
17:31
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17:30
CoBank Releases 2019 Year Ahead Report – Forces That Will Shape the U.S. Rural Economy
17:28
Holding(s) in Company
17:26
Holding(s) in Company

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 18:04:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-23 19:04:07 - 2019-01-23 18:04:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY