KeyW to Present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference

Related content KeyW Awarded $53 Million in Contract Awards KeyW Awarded $35 Million Contract Orders to Deliver Ad.. KeyW Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) today announced Bill Weber , president and chief executive officer, will present at NobleCon XV - Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida—on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (ET).

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the investor portion of KeyW’s website and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website, www.nobleconference.com , and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek: www.channelchek.com . The webcast will be archived on KeyW's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About KeyW

KeyW is an innovative national security solutions provider to the Intelligence, Cyber, and Counterterrorism communities. KeyW’s advanced technologies in cyber; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and analytics span the full spectrum of customer missions and enhanced capabilities. The company’s highly skilled workforce solves complex customer challenges such as preventing cyber threats, transforming data to actionable intelligence, and building and deploying sensor packages into any domain. For more information, please visit www.KeyWCorp.com or follow @KeyWCorp on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to: statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects; statements regarding our strategies, plans, and operations; and other statements containing the words "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "potential," "opportunities," and similar expressions. Our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, dated and filed March 16, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as required under the Securities Act of 1934, and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. KeyW is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Karen Coker

Director, Corporate Communications

443.733.1613

communications@keywcorp.com

Investor Contact: Mark Zindler

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

703.880.9379

investors@keywcorp.com