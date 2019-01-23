Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 Selected by Prestigious New York-Based Printing Enterprises

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that sales of the AccurioJet KM-1 UV inkjet Press, our largest commercial inkjet press, continue to take the Empire State by storm. In just the last quarter of 2018, three AccurioJet KM-1 presses were installed in Long Island City, Rochester and Hauppauge, New York.

Customers included the Jurist Influence Group, a large, commercial offset and digital printing enterprise, and ColorCentric, providing digital printing solutions to companies in the photo and publishing industries. Also, the Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation, which oversees horse racing governed by the New York State Gaming Commission, invested in the AccurioJet KM-1 press.

“As a company that provides both offset and digital solutions to our clients, the larger digital output of the KM-1 straddles the line between offset and digital solutions, and gives us increased flexibility to best serve our clients, said Ronald Sizemore, partner, Jurist Influence Group. “The larger sheet size of the KM-1 allows us to print a wider array of products on a digital platform enabling higher productivity, lower operating costs and faster turnaround times for our customers.”

Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 press delivers outstanding stability in color, providing a wider and deeper color gamut. The ultraviolet ink produces extremely high-quality, instant drying print flows using Konica Minolta’s internal sensing technology, ensuring high-end quality print jobs. Capable of producing up to 18,000 letter size pages per hour, the AccurioJet KM-1 prints on a wide range of coated and uncoated substrates, as well as heavy textured stock for folding carton packaging.

Bill Troxil, senior vice president, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, USA inc. stated “We are proud to partner with such established, prestigious companies. Konica Minolta continues its progress towards establishing itself as World leader in the Industrial Print market place by installing multiple AccurioJet KM-1 UV inkjet presses in the NY market place. This further demonstrates that UV Ink is viewed as the best technology to invest in, versus toner based technologies from traditional providers. KM continues to capture more and more market share every quarter at record levels.”

“ColorCentric continually monitors the latest print technology in the market to as a means to provide our customers with the best-in-breed print solutions,” said Andy Cooney, president, ColorCentric Corporation. “The larger sheet size of the KM-1, coupled with the outstanding quality and reliability, offered a compelling business opportunity for ColorCentric to make our first foray into the inkjet space. Considering we installed the system immediately prior to our busiest season, the performance of the KM-1 and the support of the Konica-Minolta team exceeded expectations and we see many opportunities to continue to provide additional solutions to our customers.

About Jurist Influence Group

Jurist Influence Group is a leading provider of New York City’s digital, offset and large format printing services. While known for its exceptional quality and service, JIG has always been a technology innovator employing state of the art equipment featuring high productivity and competitive pricing. Located in the Big Apple, “the city that never sleeps”, JIG customers demand and receive the highest possible levels of service and quality. A continuous investment in emerging technologies enables JIG to grow year over year by continually exceeding customers’ expectations.

Jurist Influence Group Contacts

info@influencegraphics.com

212-354-6123

www.influencegraphics

About ColorCentric

ColorCentric provides digital printing solutions to companies in the Photo and Publishing industries that rely on our knowledge and expertise to help them create a strategy that will allow them to leverage state-of-the-art technology and increase their return on investment and profitability. A philosophy of automation and lean manufacturing, terms usually not used in the printing industry, underscores ColorCentric's vision. A vision that includes providing solutions that bring our clients closer to the manufacturing process and integrates the latest in technology to reduce cost, time to market and workload for our clients.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 11 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

# # # # #

Workplace of the Future is a trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc.

Attachment

Stacey Sujeebun

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

201-236-4272

pr@kmbs.konicaminolta.us