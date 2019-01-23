Larson Electronics Releases 50W Explosion Proof Low Bay LED Light Fixture, 6,250 Lumens, CID1

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an explosion proof low bay LED light fixture. This 50-watt fixture is meant for use in Class I, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations and produces 6,250 lumens of high-intensity light rated for 60,000 hours and has an 80% lumen retention.

The EPL-HB-50LED-RT-JB2-V2-50HR explosion proof low bay LED fixture is rated for use in Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations. The body of this fixture is made of durable copper-free aluminum alloy and is powder coated for added durability. The LED in this unit emits light at a color temperature of 5600K with a color rendering of 75 with other options, including 3000K and 4500K.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof LED light fixture is universal voltage capable and can be operated with 100-277V AC, 50/60Hz, with a low voltage option available. This IP67-rated unit is dust proof and protected against jets and temporary submersion and is impact and vibration resistant. This unit features 50 feet of 16/3 SOOW cable and explosion proof cord cap reel.

This LED fixture also features a trunnion mount and extended bracket for full rotation and clearance over the wiring box. After this unit is mounted, the LED can be adjusted up and down easily and can be operated while wearing gloves.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact: Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com