23/01/2019 16:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases 50W Explosion Proof Low Bay LED Light Fixture, 6,250 Lumens, CID1

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an explosion proof low bay LED light fixture. This 50-watt fixture is meant for use in Class I, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations and produces 6,250 lumens of high-intensity light rated for 60,000 hours and has an 80% lumen retention.

The EPL-HB-50LED-RT-JB2-V2-50HR explosion proof low bay LED fixture is rated for use in Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations. The body of this fixture is made of durable copper-free aluminum alloy and is powder coated for added durability. The LED in this unit emits light at a color temperature of 5600K with a color rendering of 75 with other options, including 3000K and 4500K.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof LED light fixture is universal voltage capable and can be operated with 100-277V AC, 50/60Hz, with a low voltage option available. This IP67-rated unit is dust proof and protected against jets and temporary submersion and is impact and vibration resistant. This unit features 50 feet of 16/3 SOOW cable and explosion proof cord cap reel.

This LED fixture also features a trunnion mount and extended bracket for full rotation and clearance over the wiring box. After this unit is mounted, the LED can be adjusted up and down easily and can be operated while wearing gloves.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC

 is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16:15 - Inspirational story sheds light on kids’ depression
16:11 - Amerant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date
16:07 - Judicate West Adds Hon. Joan M. Lewis to Statewide Roster of Neutrals
16:06 - Net Asset Value(s)
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
16:15 - Inspirational story sheds light on kids’ depression
16:11 - Amerant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date
16:07 - Judicate West Adds Hon. Joan M. Lewis to Statewide Roster of Neutrals
16:06 - Net Asset Value(s)
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
4
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
5
WISeKey and Race for Water Foundation Announce at the Geneva Blockchain Congress an Innovative Identity Blockchain Solution to Reduce Pollution of the Oceans and Offset Plastic Footprint

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:11
Amerant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date
16:07
Judicate West Adds Hon. Joan M. Lewis to Statewide Roster of Neutrals
16:06
Net Asset Value(s)
16:05
uBreakiFix Expands Tennessee Footprint With Northeast Memphis Store
16:05
AttackIQ Taps Vinod Peris as Vice President of Engineering
16:01
Leading Technology Companies Choose DesignCon 2019 to Introduce Innovative Products and Services
16:00
DVCon U.S. 2019 Offers Comprehensive, Compelling Technical Program
16:00
The UPS Store Announces $100,000 Book Giveaway Contest Winners
16:00
RStor Expands Advisory Board to Include Special Operations Warriors and Announces Strategic Partnership with Randori, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 16:32:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-23 17:32:29 - 2019-01-23 16:32:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY