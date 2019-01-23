Magna5 Earns Microsoft Skype for Business SIP Trunking Certification

Dallas, TX, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna5, a national leader in cloud and managed IT services, today announced it has received Microsoft Skype for Business SIP Trunking Certification to drive team collaboration with calling, conferencing, video, and sharing.

SIP trunking cuts costs and simplifies enterprise communications by allowing companies to consolidate their organization’s connections to the public switched telephone network (PSTN) at one central location instead of needing separate trunks from each branch site, like with time division multiplexing (TDM). By completing Microsoft’s SIP Trunk Service Provider Interoperability Program, Magna5 can connect enterprise, on-premise Skype for Business voice networks to service providers nationwide offering PSTN origination, termination and emergency services by making use of the SIP protocol.

For businesses, Magna5 delivers the benefit of needing only a single, trusted partner for managing enterprise communications from end-to-end. By aggregating network services from multiple carriers into one physical “circuit handoff” to customers, Magna5 provides reliable, continuous connectivity to ensure enterprise voice and data traffic flow without interruption.

Working with Magna5 also removes jurisdictional, billing and support complexities of managing multiple carrier relationships.

“Magna5 is committed to supporting businesses nationwide that utilize Microsoft Skype for Business, one of the widely-used enterprise communications and collaboration platforms,” said Justin Cameron, SVP of IT Services, Magna5. “We combine nationwide carrier services with cloud-based omnichannel communications,” added Cameron, “for businesses to provide employees with an agile user-experience that enhances productivity, efficiency and collaboration.”

Magna5 stands alone as the partner organizations across the country count on for enterprise IT and communications, cybersecurity, cloud and managed IT services. The company’s expansive portfolio includes business continuity, managed security services, business voice and data services, hybrid network services, in addition to unified communications (UCaaS), infrastructure (IaaS), and software (SaaS) delivered from the cloud.

