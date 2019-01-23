23/01/2019 11:24:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 22

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 22-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                364.85p
INCLUDING current year revenue                                              370.01p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                360.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue                                              365.76p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

