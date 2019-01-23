Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 22
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 22-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.85p
INCLUDING current year revenue 370.01p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue 365.76p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16