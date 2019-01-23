Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 22
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 22-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1808.03p
INCLUDING current year revenue 1820.08p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1762.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue 1774.98p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563