New Research Coverage Highlights Lennox International, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Symantec, American Eagle Outfitters, and FTD Companies — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII), Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO), and FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research examine Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII), Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO), and FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 18th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL, INC. (LII) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lennox International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Lennox International reported revenue of $1,030.20MM vs $1,052.30MM (down 2.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.68 vs $2.47 (up 8.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lennox International reported revenue of $3,839.60MM vs $3,641.60MM (up 5.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $7.25 vs $6.39 (up 13.46%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.68. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $12.35 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (MNTA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Momenta Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $14.88MM vs $24.09MM (down 38.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.65 vs -$0.44. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $138.88MM vs $109.62MM (up 26.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.20 vs -$0.31. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.53 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP (WLKP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Westlake Chemical Partners LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Westlake Chemical Partners LP reported revenue of $363.65MM vs $296.78MM (up 22.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.38 vs $0.47 (down 19.15%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Westlake Chemical Partners LP reported revenue of $1,172.98MM vs $986.74MM (up 18.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.71 vs $1.51 (up 13.28%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.85 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SYMANTEC CORPORATION (SYMC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Symantec's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Symantec reported revenue of $1,175.00MM vs $1,240.00MM (down 5.24%) and basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Symantec reported revenue of $4,834.00MM vs $4,019.00MM (up 20.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.85 vs -$0.17. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 31st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.18 and is expected to report on May 9th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. (AEO) REPORT OVERVIEW

American Eagle Outfitters' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, American Eagle Outfitters reported revenue of $1,003.71MM vs $960.43MM (up 4.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $0.36 (up 33.33%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, American Eagle Outfitters reported revenue of $3,795.55MM vs $3,609.87MM (up 5.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.15 vs $1.17 (down 1.71%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.62 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

FTD COMPANIES, INC. (FTD) REPORT OVERVIEW

FTD Companies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, FTD Companies reported revenue of $148.62MM vs $161.30MM (down 7.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.11 vs -$3.61. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FTD Companies reported revenue of $1,084.03MM vs $1,122.00MM (down 3.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$8.52 vs -$3.03. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.30 and is expected to report on April 1st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

