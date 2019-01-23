23/01/2019 05:01:00

New YPO Global Leadership Survey Finds Young Business Leaders Overwhelmingly Believe Business is a Force For Good

Ninety-three percent surveyed say business should have a positive impact on society

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPO, the premier global leadership organization for more than 27,000 chief executives, conducted a survey of its members in over 130 countries to get their thoughts on if the purpose of business is to have an impact on society beyond profits and wealth.  

YPO’s 2019 Global Leadership Survey

, conducted 23 December 2018 through 4 January 2019 with more than 2,200 CEO respondents, found that a massive cultural shift about the role of business leadership is in progress as indicated by the following findings: 

• A large majority of respondents (74 percent) say their perspective on their role as a business leader has changed in the past five years. Employees (43 percent), colleagues (40 percent) and their children (37 percent) were cited as some of the top influencers behind this new belief.

• Business leaders shared that they are much more inclined to make an impact through their business than by being involved in politics.

• The biggest obstacle, according to surveyed CEOs, in their efforts to create a greater impact through their business is government regulations (51 percent) with taxation cited as a distant second (27 percent). Regionally, political unrest was identified by members in Africa (32 percent) and MENA (39 percent) significantly more than the survey average (19 percent). 

• CEOs said their top three concerns for the future are lack of quality education (37 percent), climate change (37 percent), and peace, justice and global institutions (30 percent). The depth and type of concern did vary by member geography:

  • Lack of quality education was noted as an issue among both Latin America (56 percent) and U.S. (41 percent) members.

  • Climate change was most cited among members in Europe followed by Asia (48 percent and 41 percent compared to the survey average of 37 percent).

• Leaders are acting to address these concerns through their business. Ensuring their business makes a positive difference (57 percent), creating jobs and prosperity for people (49 percent) and teaching/mentoring others (43 percent) are the primary ways that CEOs surveyed are focusing their efforts. Additionally, reducing waste and having an environmental impact were key focal points for participants in Asia (44 percent), Europe (44 percent) and Africa (43 percent).

For additional perspective on these findings, YPO concurrently surveyed more than 1,800 future leaders, people ages 18-31 with at least some college education, to see how their thoughts on these same topics compared to those of the current stewards of business. This group also overwhelmingly agreed (92 percent) that the purpose of business is to have an impact on society beyond pursuing profits and wealth.

C

limate change (37 percent) was also a top concern among this younger generation and more than half of those surveyed (55 percent) want to reduce their environmental impact. Lack of quality education (27 percent), availability of work opportunities and economic growth (24 percent) and peace, justice and global institutions (22 percent) also weighed on future leaders’ minds.

Whereas most current leaders identify government regulations as the biggest impediment to making an impact, future leaders believe corruption (42 percent) and business leaders not being in interested in doing more (32 percent) are the real obstacles.

YPO will be sharing the 2019 Global Leadership Survey findings at an upcoming panel discussion entitled Profit with Purpose: A New Global Model in Davos on 24 January 2019. Complete survey results are available at YPO.org/Davos.

YPO 2019 Global Leadership Survey Methodology

:

The YPO 2019 Global Leadership Survey of its members was conducted by YPO from 23 December – 4 January via an online questionnaire with a representative probability sample of 2,283 YPO members. The sample included members in 110 countries. The questionnaire was in English. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 1.97 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

The companion survey of younger generation people (future business leaders) was conducted by YPO from 23 December – 4 January. A total of 1,871 global respondents, ages 18-31 with at least some college education, participated in the survey. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

About YPO:

YPO is the premier global leadership organization for more than 27,000 chief executives in over 130 countries and the global platform for them to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world’s most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact. Today, YPO member-run companies, diversified among industries and types of businesses, employ more than 22 million people globally and generate USD9 trillion in annual revenues. For more information, visit ‪ypo.org.

YPO Media Contacts:

Amy Reid, areid@ypo.org, +1 646 678 0575 (United States)

Serena Marchionni, smarchionni@ypo.org, +34 699 903 472 (Europe)

Vickie Tikam, vtikam@ypo.org , +60 012 331 7411 (Asia)

Angela Mers, amers@ypo.org, +1 415 298 8534 (United States/Canada)

2 2 Color JPEG.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
13
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
13
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
05:01 - New YPO Global Leadership Survey Finds Young Business Leaders Overwhelmingly Believe Business is a Force For Good
05:00 - Hemispherx Biopharma’s CEO to Present at the 15th Annual NobleConXV Conference
03:27 - Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action with an Expanded Class Period against Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Certain Officers – CMCM
02:57 - SourcingLink.net Licenses an Immune-Cell Therapy in Oncology from Tulynode Biosciences, Inc.
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
05:01 - New YPO Global Leadership Survey Finds Young Business Leaders Overwhelmingly Believe Business is a Force For Good
05:00 - Hemispherx Biopharma’s CEO to Present at the 15th Annual NobleConXV Conference
03:27 - Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action with an Expanded Class Period against Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Certain Officers – CMCM
02:57 - SourcingLink.net Licenses an Immune-Cell Therapy in Oncology from Tulynode Biosciences, Inc.
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
LoRa Alliance Passes 100 LoRaWAN™ Network Operator Milestone with Coverage in 100 Countries
3
General Cannabis Continues Expansion with Latest Office Opening in Los Angeles and Renovation of 15,000 Square Foot Denver Headquarters
4
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
5
Distilled Identity and Emerge Announce Technology Partnership to Solve Global Identity Crisis for Refugees

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

05:01
New YPO Global Leadership Survey Finds Young Business Leaders Overwhelmingly Believe Business is a Force For Good
05:00
Hemispherx Biopharma’s CEO to Present at the 15th Annual NobleConXV Conference
03:27
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action with an Expanded Class Period against Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Certain Officers – CMCM
02:57
SourcingLink.net Licenses an Immune-Cell Therapy in Oncology from Tulynode Biosciences, Inc.
01:35
Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Year and Three-Month Period Ended October 31, 2018
00:58
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
00:28
Piedmont Commences 25,000 Meter Drill Program Designed to Significantly Extend Project Life
00:28
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings of $1.21 and $4.71 Per Diluted Common Share
00:26
TrustCo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Net Income Up 42.4% Over Prior Year to $61.4 Million

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 05:34:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-23 06:34:51 - 2019-01-23 05:34:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY