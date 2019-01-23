23/01/2019 17:33:54

NFL Alumni and Diamond Dallas Page Announce Exciting New Partnership

Mount Laurel, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFL Alumni and DDP YOGA are excited to announce a new partnership that will offer current and former NFL athletes special access to the DDPY Fitness Program, created by WWE Hall of Famer, Diamond Dallas Page. The new partnership is meant to extend the wellness offerings available to NFL Alumni, with a fitness system that has proven to be extremely effective for current and former athletes who have experienced physical trauma due to high impact sports.

The partnership will give all members of the NFL Alumni Association premium access to the DDPY DVDs and the DDP YOGA NOW App, which will offer a private leaderboard to encourage friendly competition between all participants. DDP YOGA is providing special access to Dallas Page himself, who will be available for one-on-one and group sessions as his schedule permits.

To kick off this partnership, the NFL Alumni organization and DDPY plan to host a meet and greet lunch and DDPY demonstration at the DDP YOGA Performance Center in Smyrna Georgia on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 from 11:30am to 2:30pm. Alumni members will have the opportunity to grab organic deli sandwiches and refreshments provided by Real Subs and meet with Diamond Dallas Page himself, to discuss the partnership and what DDPY can do for them.

About NFL Alumni

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni offers a wide array of medical, financial and business programs to help members lead healthy, productive and successful lives. NFL Alumni promotes the post-playing careers of its members and contributes to local community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing name and logo of NFL Alumni.

For more information please visit: www.nflalumni.org.

About DDP Yoga

Diamond Dallas Page originally developed DDP Yoga for athletes like himself who had suffered years of injuries due to high-impact sports. For the first 42 years of his life, Dallas was a guy who "wouldn't be caught dead" doing yoga, or anything like it. When he ruptured his L4 and L5 spinal discs during the height of his professional wrestling career, he was so desperate to keep his childhood dream alive, he was willing to try anything. So, he tried yoga for the first time in his life. Because Dallas (DDP) had so much experience in many other areas of fitness, he quickly started mixing elements of yoga with his rehab and traditional calisthenics. For almost a decade, DDP has refined his program and has become a master at teaching it to others, as well as motivating individuals to believe that anything is possible with dedication and hard work. Along the way, Dallas learned that very deconditioned men and women could do DDP Yoga as well -- he was amazed to see stories of people doing DDP Yoga losing literally hundreds of pounds! As Dallas puts it, "weight loss just happens to be a really AWESOME side effect of DDP Yoga!"

For more information please visit: www.ddpyoga.com

Michael Gaimari

NFL Alumni Association

973-241-5156

michael.gaimari@nflalumni.org

