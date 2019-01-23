23/01/2019 06:15:00

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Nidec announced a downward revision to its FY2018 full-year forecast on January 17, 2019 due to the worsening of the business environment that became evident in November and lingered through the rest of the quarter. For the details, please refer to the press release:

    https://www.nidec.com/en-Global/ir/news/2019/news0117-01/

  • Nine months net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to record highs.

  • Nidec’s profitability enhancement program focused on purchase costs reduction is underway on a group-wide basis to achieve the revised FY2018 targets.

  • EPS: ￥349.90 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited)

(IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentagesNine months ended

December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

Three months ended

December 31,

Increase

(Decrease)

%

　

2018

2017

 

2018

2017

 
Net sales1,154,3061,105,9214.4%376,702390,031(3.4%)
Operating profit129,367126,1602.5%31,13044,395(29.9%)
Ratio of operating profit to net sales11.2%11.4%　-8.3%11.4%　-
Profit before income taxes131,298118,75610.6%33,03142,973(23.1%)
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales11.4%10.7%-8.8%11.0%　-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent103,21493,9849.8%24,70434,563(28.5%)
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales8.9%8.5%-6.6%8.9%　-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Basic

349.90317.4383.94116.74-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Diluted

349.90317.43  -83.94116.74　-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018:

https://www.nidec.com/en-Global/ir/news/2019/news0123-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en-Global/ir/calendar/schedule/archive/FY18Q3/

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, 29.7% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 19.4% by automotive products; 34.9% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.8% by machinery; 4.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

NIDEC CORPORATION CORPORATE OFFICE: 338 KUZETONOSHIRO-CHO, MINAMI-KU, KYOTO 601-8205 JAPAN PHONE: KYOTO +81-75-935-6140  FAX: +81-75-935-6141 URL: https://www.nidec.com/en-Global/  

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com

nidecnewlogo.jpg

