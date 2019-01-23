Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018.
The highlights are as follows:
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited)
(IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|Nine months ended
December 31,
|Increase
(Decrease)
%
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Increase
(Decrease)
%
|
2018
2017
|
2018
2017
|
|Net sales
|1,154,306
|1,105,921
|4.4%
|376,702
|390,031
|(3.4%)
|Operating profit
|129,367
|126,160
|2.5%
|31,130
|44,395
|(29.9%)
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|11.2%
|11.4%
| -
|8.3%
|11.4%
| -
|Profit before income taxes
|131,298
|118,756
|10.6%
|33,031
|42,973
|(23.1%)
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|11.4%
|10.7%
|-
|8.8%
|11.0%
| -
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|103,214
|93,984
|9.8%
|24,704
|34,563
|(28.5%)
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|8.9%
|8.5%
|-
|6.6%
|8.9%
| -
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic
|349.90
|317.43
|-
|83.94
|116.74
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted
|349.90
|317.43
| -
|83.94
|116.74
| -
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018:
https://www.nidec.com/en-Global/ir/news/2019/news0123-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en-Global/ir/calendar/schedule/archive/FY18Q3/
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, 29.7% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 19.4% by automotive products; 34.9% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.8% by machinery; 4.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
NIDEC CORPORATION CORPORATE OFFICE: 338 KUZETONOSHIRO-CHO, MINAMI-KU, KYOTO 601-8205 JAPAN PHONE: KYOTO +81-75-935-6140 FAX: +81-75-935-6141 URL: https://www.nidec.com/en-Global/
|Contact:
|Masahiro Nagayasu
|General Manager
|Investor Relations
|+81-75-935-6140
|ir@nidec.com
nidecnewlogo.jpg