Nidec Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) announces today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan at a meeting held on January 23, 2019, whereby the Company may repurchase up to five million shares in accordance with the Article of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.

Reason for Share Repurchase

This authorization is intended to enable agile capital management highly responsive to the changing business environment.

Details of Authorized Share Repurchase Plan

1. Class of shares: Common stock

2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 5,000,000 shares

(1.70% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)

3. Total repurchase amount: Up to 50 billion yen

4. Period of repurchase: From January 29, 2019 through January 23, 2020

Reference

Total number of shares issued and outstanding shares held in treasury as of January 23, 2019:

• Total number of shares issued (excluding shares held in treasury): 294,376,247 shares

• Shares held in treasury: 3,765,987 shares

