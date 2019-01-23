23/01/2019 00:28:56

Piedmont Commences 25,000 Meter Drill Program Designed to Significantly Extend Project Life

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that following completion of its recent capital raising the Company has initiated a 25,000-meter Phase 4 drill program at the Piedmont Lithium Project (“Project”) located within the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”) which will aim to significantly expand on the 13-year project life reported in the Scoping Study released on September 13, 2018.

Three drill rigs have been mobilized with two currently committed to the Core property and one to the Central property. The Core program will consist of approximately 110 holes totaling 19,000 meters and is designed to drill the Exploration Target areas reported June 14, 2018, perform initial drilling on newly acquired properties contiguous to the Core property, and upgrade portions of the current Mineral Resource Estimate from Inferred to Indicated classification (see Figure 1).

The remaining 6,000 meters is allocated to follow-up drilling on the Central and Sunnyside properties, and initial drill testing of new or other properties not yet drilled with the potential to define a Mineral Resource Estimate on one or more of these additional properties. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64698e13-4229-4cc3-a982-7896188e5219

Core Property Drilling

The 110 hole, 19,000-meter Core property drill campaign is designed to increase the overall Mineral Resource Estimate and to upgrade a portion of the current Mineral Resource from the Inferred to the Indicated Category.

Significant portions of the drill program will focus on a previously reported Exploration Target of between 4.5 to 5.5 million tonnes grading between 1.10% and 1.20% Li2O (Figure 1) on the Core property with the objective of converting some or all of this to a Mineral Resource. The potential quantity and grade of this Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Recently-announced land acquisitions contiguous to the Core Property provide significant additional exploration potential.  These tracts are located in the southeast and western portions of the Core Property.  These properties have added 600 meters of highly prospective strike length along the F corridor and 400 meters of highly prospective strike length along the G Corridor.  In combination with the current Exploration Target these new properties have potential to add to the Core Property’s current Mineral Resource Estimate of 16.2 Mt @ 1.12% Li2O reported June 14, 2018.

Central Property Drilling

One rig was mobilized to the Central Property in December and has to-date completed 8 holes totaling 1,204.8 meters (Figure 1).  These holes were designed to follow-up the intercepts from holes 18-CT-001 (7.0m @ 1.53% Li2O) and 18-CT-002 (34.0m @ 1.04% Li2O), reported October 17, 2018.

Holes 18-CT-004 through 18-CT-011 all intercepted spodumene-bearing pegmatite with intercepts ranging from 5 to 19 meters.  This extends the strike length of the mineralized dike encountered at Central for over 320 meters and it remains open in all directions.  Assays are pending for these holes.

X-Ray Diffraction analysis of two samples from hole 18-CT-002 confirm spodumene is the only primary lithium bearing mineral in the mineralized pegmatites.  The primary mineralogy is consistent with Piedmont’s Core property consisting principally of quartz, albite, spodumene, muscovite and microcline.

Sunnyside and Other Property Drilling

In 2018 the Company completed 33-line kilometers of magnetometer surveys and collected 1,216 soil samples on Sunnyside, Central and other regional properties.  Drill targets have been identified based on the results of soil sampling and selective drilling of these targets will take place during Phase 4.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Office, said, “We are excited about the Phase 4 drill campaign and are confident that it will lead to a further enhancement of the 13-year mine life and US$888 million NPV reported in our updated Scoping Study in September 2018.  Our prior work has shown the powerful economic advantages of our North Carolina location, and as we continue to build our land package and resource base, we will establish the Project as one of the world’s most significant and strategic hard-rock lithium properties.”

For further information, contact:

Keith D. Phillips                                     

President & CEO                                  

T: +1 973 809 0505                                 

E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com       

Anastasios (Taso) Arima

Executive Director

T: +1 347 899 1522

E: tarima@piedmontlithium.com

logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
13
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
13
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01:35 - Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Year and Three-Month Period Ended October 31, 2018
00:58 - Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
00:28 - Piedmont Commences 25,000 Meter Drill Program Designed to Significantly Extend Project Life
00:28 - Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings of $1.21 and $4.71 Per Diluted Common Share
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
01:35 - Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Year and Three-Month Period Ended October 31, 2018
00:58 - Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
00:28 - Piedmont Commences 25,000 Meter Drill Program Designed to Significantly Extend Project Life
00:28 - Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings of $1.21 and $4.71 Per Diluted Common Share
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LoRa Alliance Passes 100 LoRaWAN™ Network Operator Milestone with Coverage in 100 Countries
2
General Cannabis Continues Expansion with Latest Office Opening in Los Angeles and Renovation of 15,000 Square Foot Denver Headquarters
3
Distilled Identity and Emerge Announce Technology Partnership to Solve Global Identity Crisis for Refugees
4
Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors® Successfully Goes Live with Midwest Real Estate Data
5
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:35
Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Year and Three-Month Period Ended October 31, 2018
00:58
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
00:28
Piedmont Commences 25,000 Meter Drill Program Designed to Significantly Extend Project Life
00:28
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings of $1.21 and $4.71 Per Diluted Common Share
00:26
TrustCo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Net Income Up 42.4% Over Prior Year to $61.4 Million
00:13
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends
00:04
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
22 Jan
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
22 Jan
TC PipeLines, LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 02:29:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-23 03:29:49 - 2019-01-23 02:29:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY