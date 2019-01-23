23/01/2019 12:53:00

Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 150mn Tap 2034

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 150mn Tap 2034

PR Newswire

London, January 23

Post-stabilisation notice

 23 January 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

1.25 % € 150mn mortgage covered Tap due 2034

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000CZ40NP5
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 150,000,000
Description:1.25% Mortgage covered bond increase due 9 January 2034
Stabilisation Manager:Commerzbank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

