Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 150mn Tap 2034

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 150mn Tap 2034

Post-stabilisation notice

23 January 2019

Commerzbank AG

1.25 % € 150mn mortgage covered Tap due 2034

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ40NP5 Aggregate nominal amount: € 150,000,000 Description: 1.25% Mortgage covered bond increase due 9 January 2034 Stabilisation Manager: Commerzbank AG

