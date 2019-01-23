23/01/2019 16:00:00

RStor Expands Advisory Board to Include Special Operations Warriors and Announces Strategic Partnership with Randori, Inc.

SARATOGA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RStor, the only multicloud platform to enable organizations to compute, connect, and operate agnostically above the cloud, today announced that Jason Tuschen and Jason Torey have joined the company as advisors to the board of directors.

Torey and Tuschen are both Navy veterans and were Command members of the Sea, Air and Land (SEAL) Teams, the Navy's elite, special operations force.

“Working with Jason Tuschen and Jason Torey over the last year has changed my life and profoundly impacted our company. Their lessons in organizing for maximum impact and harnessing individual potential to form a resilient team have improved our operations and shaped me into a better CEO,” said Giovanni Coglitore, founder and Chief Executive Officer of RStor.

Jason Tuschen spent 27 years as a member of the SEAL Teams and made numerous deployments, including two to Iraq. He has led at all levels in Naval Special Warfare and spent the last decade as a command master chief leading at the executive level. His last tour was as the executive senior enlisted advisor for Naval Special Warfare Group ONE based out of Coronado, CA. NSWG-1 is a 2000-person organization comprised of SEALs, sailors and civilian employees responsible for executing US strategy in Iraq, southeast Asia, southwest Asia, and the Korean Peninsula. He is currently finishing his master’s degree in management from the American College of Financial Services.

Jason Torey is a former Navy SEAL who served 26 years in Naval Special Warfare with multiple deployments around the world, including Afghanistan and Iraq. He began his career as a frontline leader and eventually retired as an executive for over 500 personnel. In addition to his military accomplishments, Torey holds an MBA from Washington State University, master of science in strategic leadership from the University of Charleston, and a bachelor of science from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He is currently a third-year doctoral student at the University of Charleston.

Tuschen and Torey are co-founders of Randori, a professional development firm that specializes in creating, evolving and inspiring elite leaders, one person at a time. They accomplish this by utilizing an embedded, long-term, and engaged model for leader development that spans the C-Suite to the rank-and-file. By encouraging employees to embrace empathy and excellence as habits, Randori creates a high-performing organizational culture which infuses companies with a special operations sensibility. More information on Randori can be found here: https://www.randoriinc.com

Supporting Quotes 

“I know what is possible with a small and highly motivated team. Randori is partnering with RStor to bring a unique set of experiences, tactics and techniques to further the company’s goal of returning control back to cloud computing users," said Jason Tuschen, Chief Executive Officer, Randori.

"We are acutely focused on developing trusted leaders who can make an immediate impact in the global community. While Silicon Valley is a different environment than the conflicts where we served, the disciplines required for successful outcomes including detailed planning, mental toughness, resiliency and communication are the same, and we look forward to working with the RStor team,” said Jason Torey, Chief Operating Officer, Randori.

“After raising one of the largest series A rounds in Silicon Valley, RStor has expanded our staff and accelerated product development to deliver on our vision to securely connect the world’s computing resources. Jason Tuschen and Jason Torey have improved our operational tempo and have been critical in empowering our team on its growth trajectory,” said John Kenevey, chief of staff, RStor.

About RStor

RStor is the only multicloud platform built for enterprise performance computing. In providing customers with a hyper-distributed platform, the RStor Multicloud PlatformTM enables an entirely new way to secure, connect and orchestrate resources and help customers achieve greater choice and cost savings. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, RStor is led by senior executives from some of the most important brands in cloud computing and enterprise technology. For more information, visit https://rstor.io/

Media Contact:

Lydia Chan

Lydia.Chan@rstor.io

RStor logo RGB 400px.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16:11 - Amerant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date
16:07 - Judicate West Adds Hon. Joan M. Lewis to Statewide Roster of Neutrals
16:06 - Net Asset Value(s)
16:05 - uBreakiFix Expands Tennessee Footprint With Northeast Memphis Store
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
16:11 - Amerant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date
16:07 - Judicate West Adds Hon. Joan M. Lewis to Statewide Roster of Neutrals
16:06 - Net Asset Value(s)
16:05 - uBreakiFix Expands Tennessee Footprint With Northeast Memphis Store
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
4
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
5
WISeKey and Race for Water Foundation Announce at the Geneva Blockchain Congress an Innovative Identity Blockchain Solution to Reduce Pollution of the Oceans and Offset Plastic Footprint

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:11
Amerant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date
16:07
Judicate West Adds Hon. Joan M. Lewis to Statewide Roster of Neutrals
16:06
Net Asset Value(s)
16:05
uBreakiFix Expands Tennessee Footprint With Northeast Memphis Store
16:05
AttackIQ Taps Vinod Peris as Vice President of Engineering
16:01
Leading Technology Companies Choose DesignCon 2019 to Introduce Innovative Products and Services
16:00
DVCon U.S. 2019 Offers Comprehensive, Compelling Technical Program
16:00
The UPS Store Announces $100,000 Book Giveaway Contest Winners
16:00
RStor Expands Advisory Board to Include Special Operations Warriors and Announces Strategic Partnership with Randori, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 16:32:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-23 17:32:06 - 2019-01-23 16:32:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY