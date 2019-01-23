23/01/2019 19:03:24

ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

Related content
02 Jan - 
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Launches Grassroots G..
07 Nov - 
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Divi..
07 Nov - 
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2..

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE SMG), the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will release its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please call 866-337-5532 (Conference Code: 2444264).  A replay of the call can be heard by calling 888-203-1112.  The replay will be available for 15 days. 

A live webcast of the call and the press release will be available on Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.scotts.com.  An archive of the press release and any accompanying information will remain available for at least a 12-month period.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $2.6 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories, as is the consumer Roundup® brand, which is marketed in the U.S. and certain other countries by Scotts and owned by Monsanto. We maintain a minority interest in TruGreen®, the largest residential lawn care service business, and in Bonnie Plants®, the largest marketer of edible gardening plants in retail channels.  The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:

Jim King

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

(937) 578-5622

SMG_Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:03 SMG
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call
02 Jan SMG
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Launches Grassroots Grants with KidsGardening to Bring Garden Benefits to More Children
07 Nov SMG
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment
07 Nov SMG
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results; Full-Year Sales and Earnings in Line with Guidance
29 Oct STLD
Report: Developing Opportunities within Danaher, Steel Dynamics, Kansas City Southern, Cinemark, Scotts Miracle-Gro, and Nucor — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
25 Oct SMG
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call
25 Oct SMG
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation helps ORCA to expand ‘Living Lagoon’ program in St. Lucie County to promote water improvement in the Indian River Lagoon
09 Oct SMG
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation to Bring Garden Benefits to America’s Most Vulnerable Children in Partnership with the National Head Start Association
01 Oct HAL
Research Report Identifies AbbVie, NMI, Dollar Tree, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Halliburton, and Microchip Technology with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
27 Aug SMG
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Applauds The State of Florida’s support of the Everglades Foundation George Barley Water Prize

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
19:10 - INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:04 - $400,000 Judgment Obtained in Sex Discrimination and Retaliation Case Against Harley-Davidson Dealership
19:03 - ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call
19:01 - Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, YRCW, NVDA and DXC
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
19:10 - INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:04 - $400,000 Judgment Obtained in Sex Discrimination and Retaliation Case Against Harley-Davidson Dealership
19:03 - ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call
19:01 - Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, YRCW, NVDA and DXC
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
2
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
3
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
4
WISeKey and Race for Water Foundation Announce at the Geneva Blockchain Congress an Innovative Identity Blockchain Solution to Reduce Pollution of the Oceans and Offset Plastic Footprint
5
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO

Related stock quotes

Scotts Miracle-Gro Compa.. 67.21 -2.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:10
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:04
$400,000 Judgment Obtained in Sex Discrimination and Retaliation Case Against Harley-Davidson Dealership
19:03
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call
19:01
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, YRCW, NVDA and DXC
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DNKEY TX YRIV SNAP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, PRGO and W: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:00
Bain & Company’s Inaugural M&A Report: Industry Disruption Changed the Nature of M&A and Spiked Strategic Deal Value to a Near-Record $3.4 Trillion
19:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WBT, TS and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:54
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of PriceSmart, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 19:34:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-23 20:34:50 - 2019-01-23 19:34:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY