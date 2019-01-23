23/01/2019 22:26:21

Securities Class Action Filed Against Micron Technology Inc. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Related content
21 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A..
18 Jan - 
Micron Technology Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton ..
14 Jan - 
Micron Exercises Call Option to Acquire Remaining Inter..
Related debate
18 Dec - 
Micron quarterly revenue misses estimates on falling ch..

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a Boston based securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that it has filed a securities fraud class action against Micron Technology Inc. (“Micron Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MU) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Class members interested in serving as lead plaintiff are required to move for appointment by March 25, 2019, and are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.

The Complaint filed in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, located at 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007, and captioned Kniffin v. Micron Technology Inc., Case No. 19-cv-00678 alleges that throughout the Class Period the Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that Micron Technology was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, and that such unlawful behavior could lead to severe sanctions against the Company. A judge has not yet been assigned to the case.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Micron Technology securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (617) 398-5660, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/micron.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

info@blockesq.com

Block & Leviton LLP Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

23 Jan MU
Securities Class Action Filed Against Micron Technology Inc. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
21 Jan MU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
18 Jan MU
Micron Technology Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws
14 Jan MU
Micron Exercises Call Option to Acquire Remaining Interest in IM Flash Technologies Joint Venture
08 Jan MU
Micron Works With Qualcomm to Drive Innovation in Infotainment Systems for Next-Generation Vehicles
07 Jan MU
Mobileye Selects Micron to Advance Development of Its Fifth-Generation Autonomous Driving Platform
02 Jan MU
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Micron Technology, Cirrus Logic, Applied Genetic Technologies, KemPharm, and Communications — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
20 Dec MU
Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events
18 Dec MU
Micron Technology, Inc., Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019
13 Dec MU
Micron Delivers Industry’s Highest-Capacity Monolithic Mobile Memory for MediaTek’s Newest Helio Smartphone Platform

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
23 Jan - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of First Data Corporation to Fiserv is Fair to Shareholders
23 Jan - Imperial Reports 2018 Production and 2019 Production Targets
23 Jan - Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Annual Net Income of $19.6 Million, or $4.06 per Share, and Fourth Quarter Net Income of $5.7 Million, or $1.18 per Share
23 Jan - NexusTours inicia su plan de expansión en Estados Unidos con la apertura en Florida
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
23 Jan - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of First Data Corporation to Fiserv is Fair to Shareholders
23 Jan - Imperial Reports 2018 Production and 2019 Production Targets
23 Jan - Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Annual Net Income of $19.6 Million, or $4.06 per Share, and Fourth Quarter Net Income of $5.7 Million, or $1.18 per Share
23 Jan - NexusTours inicia su plan de expansión en Estados Unidos con la apertura en Florida
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Piedmont Commences 25,000 Meter Drill Program Designed to Significantly Extend Project Life
2
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
3
WISeKey and Race for Water Foundation Announce at the Geneva Blockchain Congress an Innovative Identity Blockchain Solution to Reduce Pollution of the Oceans and Offset Plastic Footprint
4
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Arlo Technologies, Inc. and Certain Officers – ARLO
5
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft

Related stock quotes

Micron Technology Inc 34,24 1.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23 Jan
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) and Encourages XXII Investors to Contact the Firm
23 Jan
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of First Data Corporation to Fiserv is Fair to Shareholders
23 Jan
Imperial Reports 2018 Production and 2019 Production Targets
23 Jan
Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Annual Net Income of $19.6 Million, or $4.06 per Share, and Fourth Quarter Net Income of $5.7 Million, or $1.18 per Share
23 Jan
Crawford & Company® Announces Repurchase of Approximately 1.8 Million Shares of CRD-A and CRD-B
23 Jan
Securities Class Action Filed Against Micron Technology Inc. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
23 Jan
Home BancShares, Inc. Announces 9.1% Increase in First Quarter Cash Dividend
23 Jan
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of UQM Technologies, Inc. to Danfoss A/S is Fair to Shareholders
23 Jan
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Kinderhook Bank Corp. to Community Bank System, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 00:13:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-24 01:13:04 - 2019-01-24 00:13:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY