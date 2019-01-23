Siyata Mobile Announces Appointment of Raymond J. Roman to its Board of Advisors

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce Mr. Raymond J. Roman has been appointed to the Board of Advisors.

Mr. Roman’s operational and managerial experience has spanned over 30 years, with various senior executive positions expanding his proficiency in wireless telecommunications and technology in the United States.

Currently, Mr. Roman is Global Head of Business Development, Marketing and Sales at Mu Sigma, the largest pure play decision sciences company in the world.

From 2014 to 2018, Mr. Roman served as the President of Brightstar U.S. & Canada, the largest mobile distributor in the world. With over 50,000 points of sale and delivering 1 out of every 23 mobile devices sold worldwide, Mr. Roman’s role was to manage and grow the $4B+ billion business that provides innovative wireless services to manufacturers and retailers.

Previously, Mr. Roman was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Operations for mobile devices at Motorola, Inc., was COO and an Executive VP of Leap Wireless International, Inc. and at Dell Inc. served as VP of Sales, Operations and Service for the mobility division.

Mr. Roman commented, “The Uniden UV350, with its carrier grade PTT integration, Tier 1 cellular carrier relationships, and limited direct competition in the space, uniquely positions Siyata to be a dominant provider of in-vehicle PoC devices worldwide. Very few emerging businesses get this opportunity, and I am proud to align myself with the Company and its partners.”

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “We are very excited to welcome Ray to our Board of Advisors. Mr. Roman’s vast experience and network will prove to be a very a considerable advantage for Siyata as we roll out our dedicated in-vehicle cellular devices across North America.”

According to the United States Department of Transportation, in 2016 there were 9.7 million commercial trucks and 3.5 million first responder vehicles in the United States.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and https://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

