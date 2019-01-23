SourcingLink.net Licenses an Immune-Cell Therapy in Oncology from Tulynode Biosciences, Inc.

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SourcingLink.net (OTC PINK: SNET) has entered into a licensing agreement with Tulynode Biosciences, Inc. of San Diego, CA. Tulynode’s mission is to develop autologous immune-cell therapy for durable clinical response. Tulynode has developed an approach underlying the extracorporeal (situated outside the body) immune-oncology cell therapy, a Immuno-Pod device. The device will be used as a therapeutic that is hooked up in a “closed circuit” with a patient’s vascular system.

This is a four-year licensing agreement with certain terms and conditions that must be met. Tulynode grants SourcingLink.net an exclusive, non-transferrable, non-sublicensable worldwide license to the licensed technology in the following field of use: extracorporeal medical device to generate immune cell engagement (stimulation or suppression) to deliver seamless autologous immune cell therapy and extracorporeal medical device for diagnostic applications with technologies including but not limited to immune-phenotyping and pathway profiling.

Additional information may be found on the Company’s website: www.sourcinglink.net.

Along with the licensing agreement, SourcingLink.net has added a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) that will assist and advise the executive management of the Company on scientific, business, legal and regulatory matters in connection with the Company pursuing further oncology therapy opportunities.

Dr. Mahant (a SAB member) stated: “that the autologous immune-cell therapy approach pioneered by Tulynode is potentially a powerful “tool” that may be used as a monotherapy and/or in synergy with other therapies such as chemos.”

In addition to oncology, SourcingLink.net, Inc. has maintained its 8 lithium-tantalum mining claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. These assets remain part of SNET’s portfolio and may be utilized for further mining and exploration in the future. Moving forward, all funds raised by the company will be directed towards oncology. Any funds directed towards mining expect to be derived from revenues collected by the Company.

Forward-looking Statements:

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which contain words such as “expect”, “believe” or “plan”, by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These uncertainties may cause actual future events to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone 415-869-1038 Fax: 415.946.8801

Website: www.sourcinglink.net