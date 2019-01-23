23/01/2019 13:00:00

Textmunication and Fitness Management USA Announce Strategic Partnership

PLEASANT HILL, CA, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TXHD), a cloud-based mobile SMS marketing platform provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Fitness Management USA, Inc. (“Fitness Management). Textmunication will be offered as a mobile marketing solution under the Fitness Management portfolio of products and services. Both companies will collaborate to expand valued-added services, such as mobile marketing and health club consulting services, to health clubs in North America.

Wais Asefi, Chief Executive Officer of Textmunication, stated, “Jim Thomas is a true leader in the fitness consulting business with deep connections offering innovative solutions to the health and fitness industry.” Mr. Asefi concluded, “We look forward to working with Jim and Fitness Management to open new opportunities for both companies with cutting-edge technologies and fitness consulting services.”

Jim Thomas is founder and president of Fitness Management USA, Inc., a management consulting and turnaround firm specializing in the fitness and health club industry. With over 25 years of experience owning, operating and managing clubs of all sizes, Mr. Thomas lectures and delivers seminars and workshops across the country on the practical skills required to successfully build teamwork and market fitness programs and products. Mr. Thomas will be an advocate of the Textmunication mobile marketing solution to his base of clients.

"I'm thrilled to be associated with Textmunication,” stated Jim Thomas, Founder and President of Fitness Management. “Every gym needs to overcome the issue of obscurity and Textmunication has the right product at the right time for gyms to cost-effectively increase exposure in their marketplace."

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Based in Silicon Valley, Textmunication Inc. is a leading mobile marketing solutions provider to more than a thousand clients across North America. An early adopter of next-generation text message protocol Rich Communication Services (RCS), the Company currently leverages its proprietary SMS software platform to deliver robust APIs and integrated solutions to a diverse range of end users including health and fitness facilities, beauty salons, sporting events, hospitality organizations, entertainment and digital marketing firms. Committed to ongoing innovation, Textmunication was recognized by CIO Review Magazine as one of the “Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers” of 2018. For more information: www.textmunication.com

About Fitness Management USA, Inc.

Jim Thomas is the founder and president of 

Fitness Management USA Inc.

, a management consulting and turnaround firm specializing in the fitness and health club industry. With more than 25 years of experience owning, operating and managing clubs of all sizes, Thomas lectures and delivers seminars and workshops on the practical skills required to successfully build teamwork and market fitness programs and products.

Safe Harbor Provision:

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as they reflect Textmunication Holdings’ current expectations with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks described in Textmunication Holdings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and any document referred to in this press release.

Contact:

Wais Asefi, CEO

Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

(800) 677-7003

wais@textmunication.com

