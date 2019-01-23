22/01/2019 23:03:16

The University of New Mexico Selects Paciolan

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paciolan, the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions for universities, has entered into a partnership with The University of New Mexico. Paciolan will provide UNM with a cohesive solution that integrates digital ticketing, fundraising, marketing and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solutions for the university’s Lobo athletics program, special events and performing arts program including Popejoy Hall.

UNM will employ Paciolan’s university-tailored implementation of Salesforce and CRM administrative services to achieve a 360-degree view of their fans and donors. UNM staff will have instant access to customer information including account data, touch points, ticketing and parking information, donation summaries, transaction history, membership levels and more. These will be used in concert to drive informed business decisions, grow revenue and provide meaningful engagement and personalized customer service.

"We are proud to partner with Paciolan, an industry leader in ticketing and fundraising,” said Eddie Nuñez, UNM’s Director of Athletics. “As we push to enhance our Lobo fan experience, we are confident that we have found the right partner for our Athletic Department and The University of New Mexico.”

As part of the agreement, Paciolan-owned Ballena Technologies will create virtual venues for UNM facilities, empowering ticket buyers to preview sightlines and select seats. Season ticket holders renewing or upgrading tickets will have an easy option to sample the view from their seats without making a trip to the venue.

Paciolan will work with UNM staff to leverage digital marketing services including search, social media, display and video campaigns. These services help to acquire new fans and donors and engage current customers to buy more tickets.

UNM’s fans and patrons will enjoy a customized e-commerce experience powered by Paciolan. Event ticketing will be contextually integrated into the UNM Athletics web properties, which are powered by SIDEARM Sports.

With Access Management, UNM will enable event-goers to purchase mobile tickets, scan upon entry with their smartphone, manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend.

“We welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with Paciolan to enrich our relationships with our patrons, reach new customers and grow demand for our events,” said Tom Tkach, Director of UMN Public Events and Popejoy Hall.

As a partner, UNM will receive Paciolan’s signature service and support. UNM will be teamed up with a highly-experienced Client Partner, an E-Commerce Operations Specialist, a Salesforce Administrator and the Paciolan Digital Marketing team to support the university’s goals and consult on the comprehensive use of all Paciolan tools.

“We look forward to providing The University of New Mexico fans and patrons with a world-class experience,” said Paciolan President and CEO Kim Damron. “Armed with Paciolan’s personalized solutions, we know UNM will take their growth strategies to the next level and foster an even deeper connection with their vibrant Lobo community.”

About Paciolan  

Paciolan is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 38 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 125 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com.

Media Contacts:

   
Craig Ricks Anne Partee 
Sr. Vice President of Marketing                                       Director of Corporate Marketing 
Paciolan Paciolan 
949.823.1636 (O) 949.823.1664 (O) 

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
13
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
13
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
00:28 - Piedmont Commences 25,000 Meter Drill Program Designed to Significantly Extend Project Life
00:28 - Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings of $1.21 and $4.71 Per Diluted Common Share
00:26 - TrustCo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Net Income Up 42.4% Over Prior Year to $61.4 Million
00:13 - Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
00:28 - Piedmont Commences 25,000 Meter Drill Program Designed to Significantly Extend Project Life
00:28 - Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings of $1.21 and $4.71 Per Diluted Common Share
00:26 - TrustCo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Net Income Up 42.4% Over Prior Year to $61.4 Million
00:13 - Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Studio City Finance Limited Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering and Conditional Tender Offer
2
LoRa Alliance Passes 100 LoRaWAN™ Network Operator Milestone with Coverage in 100 Countries
3
General Cannabis Continues Expansion with Latest Office Opening in Los Angeles and Renovation of 15,000 Square Foot Denver Headquarters
4
Gold Resource Corporation Achieves 2018 Annual Gold and Silver Production Targets
5
Distilled Identity and Emerge Announce Technology Partnership to Solve Global Identity Crisis for Refugees

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:28
Piedmont Commences 25,000 Meter Drill Program Designed to Significantly Extend Project Life
00:28
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings of $1.21 and $4.71 Per Diluted Common Share
00:26
TrustCo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Net Income Up 42.4% Over Prior Year to $61.4 Million
00:13
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends
00:04
LexaGene Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
22 Jan
Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
22 Jan
TC PipeLines, LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution
22 Jan
Southern Missouri Bancorp Reports Preliminary Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019; Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 per Common Share; Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 23, 3:30 PM, Central Time
22 Jan
Vista Bank Announces PEOPLE FIRST Loan Program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 January 2019 00:51:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-23 01:51:30 - 2019-01-23 00:51:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY