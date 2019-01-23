23/01/2019 16:00:00

The UPS Store Announces $100,000 Book Giveaway Contest Winners

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The UPS Store, Inc. announced the 10 non-profit organizations that will collectively receive $100,000 worth of books to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Toys for Tots® Literacy Program which promotes children’s literacy in low-income and disadvantaged communities across the United States.

The UPS Store, Inc. will donate $10,000 worth of books from Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education, and media company, to each of the following non-profit organizations and schools:

, St. Martinsville, IN

  • Read Aloud West Virginia

    , Charleston, WV

  • Ready Readers

    , St. Louis, MO

    • The UPS Store, Inc. invited the public to nominate qualifying charitable and philanthropic groups, receiving over 1,000 submissions. A selection committee reviewed all nominations and chose the 10 recipients based on their mission to serving children in underserved communities, especially by providing educational resources and enrichment.

    “As a company committed to the cause of children’s literacy, The UPS Store, Inc. is thrilled to support the non-profit organizations and schools selected for our Literacy Recognition Program,” said Tim Davis, president of The UPS Store, Inc. “These non-profit organizations exemplify a shared vision of helping children succeed through education, with a special emphasis on the importance of learning to read.”

    The UPS Store® network has been the exclusive corporate supporter for the Toys for Tots Literacy Program since its inception in 2008. The UPS Store network of franchises and customers across the nation has helped raise over $4.6 million for the program equating to nearly 40 million books. Every book and financial donation during the annual drive benefits local children in need or the libraries, schools, and existing programs that serve them. Additionally, 100 percent of each dollar donated to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program at The UPS Store locations is used by the Toys for Tots program to purchase books.

    Children’s illiteracy remains an issue in the United States as disparities between socioeconomic groups persist. In America, a quarter of children grow up without learning how to read and 47 percent of fourth graders from low-income families read below the basic level. Additionally, there are gaps in access to books at home as the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report™ findings indicate that households with an income of $35,000 and under own an average of 69 children’s books, compared to 127 books in households with incomes higher than $100,000.

    “On behalf of Dayton School, I am delighted to receive this news,” said Darlene Hartman Hallman, principal of Dayton Elementary School. “We look forward to providing exceptional resources to our students in order to meet their literacy goals.”

    The books will be distributed over the coming months to each of the ten organizations. For more information, please visit theupsstore.com/bookgiveaway.

    ###

    About The UPS Store

    With approximately 5,000 locations across North America, The UPS Store® network comprises the nation’s largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers. The UPS Store locations in the U.S. are independently owned and operated by licensed franchisees of The UPS Store, Inc., a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS). Services, products, pricing and hours of operation may vary by location. For additional information on The UPS Store, visit theupsstore.com.

    In 2018, The UPS Store ranked #5 overall in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and #1 in the Postal & Business Centers category for the 28th consecutive year. For information on franchise opportunities for opening a The UPS Store location, visit https://www.theupsstorefranchise.com/. Follow The UPS Store on Twitter at @TheUPSStore and like The UPS Store on Facebook at facebook.com/theupsstore.

    About Toys for Tots

    Toys for Tots, a 71-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season.  The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime.  It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community.  Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in 800 communities nationwide.  Since 1947 over 251 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.  For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

    Tracy Spahr, The UPS Store, Inc.

    858-642-7968

    tspahr@upsstore.com

    The UPS Store Announces $100,000 Book Giveaway Contest Winners
