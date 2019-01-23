23/01/2019 14:30:00

Toll Brothers Named #1 Home Builder Worldwide for 5th Consecutive Year on the Fortune Magazine 2019 World’s Most Admired Companies® List

Horsham, PA, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.tollbrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has been named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in the Fortune magazine survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

The 2019 survey—which involved the 680 highest-revenue companies across 52 industries and 30 countries—asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate companies in their own industries on nine criteria. In addition to receiving the top ranking overall, Toll Brothers ranked #1 in the following categories: Quality of Products and Services, Quality of Management, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, and Global Competitiveness, and ranked #2 in Innovation, Social Responsibility, Financial Soundness, and Long-Term Investment Value.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Toll Brothers’ chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “It is a true honor to have been named World’s Most Admired Home Builder for five consecutive years. Being recognized in this way is a testament to the dedication of the entire Toll Brothers family and to our deep commitment to providing our homebuyers with exceptional quality, value, and service. Every day we strive to exceed our customers’ expectations by building extraordinary homes and communities. We look forward to building on our excellent reputation and continuing to make Toll Brothers one of the most admired companies in the world.”

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., A Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 20 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia (Toll Brothers Apartment Living), Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

In 2019, Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder on the Fortune magazine World’s Most Admired Companies® list, the fifth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers was named 2014 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is honored to have been awarded Builder of the Year in 2012 by Professional Builder magazine, making it the first two-time recipient. Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company sponsors the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world.  For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com.

Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website (tollbrothers.com/investor-relations).

To learn more about the Fortune magazine World’s Most Admired Companies survey visit: https://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/list/filtered?industry=Homebuilders&sortBy=industry-rank.

Frederick N. Cooper

Toll Brothers

215-938-8312

fcooper@tollbrothers.com

