TrustCo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Net Income Up 42.4% Over Prior Year to $61.4 Million

Executive Snapshot:
Continued solid financial results:- Key metrics for fourth quarter 2018:
-- Net income of $16.0 million in the fourth quarter 2018 up 118% compared to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter 2017
-- Return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.30% compared to 0.60% in the fourth quarter of 2017
-- Return on average equity (ROAE) of 13.18% compared to 6.38% in the fourth quarter of 2017
-- Efficiency ratio of 55.06% compared to 53.13% in the fourth quarter of 2017 (Non-GAAP measure)
Asset quality remains strong:- Nonperforming assets (NPAs) fell by $962 thousand compared to December 31, 2017
- NPAs to total assets improved to 0.54% at December 31, 2018
- Quarterly net chargeoffs were $470 thousand in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $212 thousand in the fourth quarter 2017
Loan portfolio reaches all-time high:- Average loans were up $244 million for the fourth quarter 2018 compared to fourth quarter of 2017
- At $3.9 billion as of December 31, 2018, loans continue to set new all-time highs
Year over year deposit growth:- Average Deposits balances reached $4.2 billion in fourth quarter 2018 up $77.1 million or 1.9% from fourth quarter 2017
- Time deposits increased $153.1 million or 14.3% compared to the fourth quarter 2017
- Average interest bearing checking and demand deposits are up $42.8 million or 3.4% in the fourth quarter 2018 compared to fourth quarter 2017
GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, Nasdaq: TRST) today announced fourth quarter 2018 net income of $16.0 million compared to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter 2017, an increase of 118%. For the full year 2018, net income rose from $43.1 million to $61.4 million or 42.4% driven by strong performance and the lower tax rate from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act during 2018. Income before taxes increased $2.9 million over prior year or 3.8%.
Summary
Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “We are pleased to be reporting strong 2018 performance, with an increase of over 40% in net income as compared to 2017. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has enabled us to produce consistent earnings, maintain solid liquidity and grow capital. Our strong financial condition is evidenced by our continued recognition as a BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank rating. These strategies have allowed us to continue to grow our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions. We continue to achieve new records in residential loan balances through our customer relationships, driving our growth. Our Board’s decision to increase our quarterly cash dividend by 3.8% to $0.2725 per share reinforces our financial strength. A meaningful and growing dividend is part of our commitment to provide consistent and favorable long-term shareholder return. We will continue to take advantage of opportunities as they are presented during the coming year and beyond.”
TrustCo continued to see solid loan growth throughout 2018 compared to the prior year, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing portions of our strong cash balances and cash flow from our loan and investment portfolios. The continued shift toward loans helped expand the margin despite higher deposit rates. We note that current mortgage rates exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, will be a positive factor for net interest margin going forward. The Federal Reserve decision to raise the target Federal Funds rate throughout the course of the year has contributed to our results as our cash position immediately repriced upward.
Total average deposits were up $77.1 million in the fourth quarter 2018 versus the fourth quarter 2017. Interest bearing checking accounts and demand deposits increased $42.8 million in the fourth quarter 2018 versus 2017. The overall cost of funds increased 23 basis points to 0.61% from the fourth quarter 2017 to the fourth quarter 2018. The shift towards loans in the asset mix, coupled with a 93 basis-point increase in the yield on Federal Funds more than offset the higher cost of funds, resulting in a 9 basis-point gain in net interest margin to 3.38%.
Details
Average loans were up $244 million or 6.8% in the fourth quarter 2018 over the same period in 2017. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $256 million or 8.2% in the fourth quarter 2018, over the same period in 2017. Total loan growth was offset by a $19.2 million decline in average outstanding home equity lines of credit over the same period. Mr. McCormick noted, “The growth of our loans and our focus to strengthen the core deposit base reflect the long term strategic focus of our Company.”
Average deposits were up $77.1 million or 1.9% for the fourth quarter 2018 over the same period a year earlier. Average Core deposits excluding money market deposit accounts declined by $16 million or 0.6%, in fourth quarter 2018 verses 2017. Money market deposits, our highest costing core deposit declined $59.7 million. The cost of total deposits increased to 0.60% in the fourth quarter 2018 from 0.36% in the fourth quarter 2017.
For the fourth quarter 2018, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.30% and 13.18%, respectively, compared to 0.60% and 6.38% for the fourth quarter 2017. Diluted earnings per share were $0.166 for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $0.076 for the fourth quarter 2017. Total operating expenses increased by $1.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter 2017, with the most significant increases coming in infrastructure investment and professional services. The increase in expenses was offset with a $1.7 million increase in revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income). The effective tax rate was 18.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 62.6% in the same period a year ago. This was partially driven by implementation of a tax planning strategy that reduced taxes on a one time basis of $880 thousand.
For 2018, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.25% and 13.05%, respectively, compared to 0.88% and 9.64% for the year ended 2017. Diluted earnings per share were $0.636 through December of 2018, compared to $0.448 for the same time period in 2017.
“TrustCo strives to maximize customer relationships through attracting and increasing core deposit balances. We have always designed our branches to be smaller and more cost effective than those built by many of our competitors. We use open floor plans that help maximize the value of our branches. We remain mindful that fully achieving our goals for newer branches will take time and continued work. We believe success in growing customer relationships provides basic building blocks that will help drive profit growth for the coming years.”
Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $25.0 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $24.4 million at December 31, 2017. NPLs were equal to 0.64% of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.67% at December 31, 2017. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 179.2% at December 31, 2018, compared to 181.2% at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $26.7 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $27.6 million at December 31, 2017. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.16% as of December 31, 2018, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2017 and reflects both the continued improvement in asset quality and the economic conditions in our primary markets. The allowance for loan losses was $44.8 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $44.2 million at December 31, 2017. The provision for loan losses was $1.4 million for 2018, compared to $2.0 million in 2017. Net chargeoffs decreased to $803 thousand for 2018 from $1.7 million for 2017. The annualized net chargeoff ratio was 0.05% for 2018, compared to 0.02% in 2017.
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2018 was 3.38%, up 9 basis points versus the fourth quarter 2017, as increases in short term interest rates led to significantly higher earnings on Federal Funds, while slightly better returns were also achieved in the loan and investment portfolios. Higher loan volumes also increased interest income. During the same period, the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 23 basis points.
At December 31, 2018 the equity to asset ratio was 9.88%, compared to 9.34% at December 31, 2017. Book value per share at December 31, 2018 was $5.06 compared to $4.75 a year earlier.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.0 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, TrustCo Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2018.
In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
9/30/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
|Summary of operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income (TE)
|$
|40,740
|
|40,526
|
|39,259
|
|
|
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|500
|
|300
|
|300
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest income
|
|4,452
|
|4,455
|
|4,288
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest expense
|
|24,919
|
|24,544
|
|23,536
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|
|16,033
|
|15,199
|
|7,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- Basic
|$
|0.166
|
|0.157
|
|0.077
|
|
|
|
|- Diluted
|
|0.166
|
|0.157
|
|0.076
|
|
|
|
|Cash dividends
|
|0.068
|
|0.068
|
|0.066
|
|
|
|
|Book value at period end
|
|5.06
|
|4.93
|
|4.75
|
|
|
|
|Market price at period end
|
|6.86
|
|8.50
|
|9.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At period end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Full time equivalent employees
|
|854
|
|807
|
|846
|
|
|
|
|Full service banking offices
|
|148
|
|148
|
|145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Performance ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets
|
|1.30
|%
|1.24
|
|0.60
|
|
|
|
|Return on average equity
|
|13.18
|
|12.84
|
|6.38
|
|
|
|
|Efficiency (1)
|
|55.06
|
|53.39
|
|53.13
|
|
|
|
|Net interest spread (TE)
|
|3.27
|
|3.26
|
|3.22
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin (TE)
|
|3.38
|
|3.35
|
|3.29
|
|
|
|
|Dividend payout ratio
|
|41.07
|
|43.29
|
|85.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital ratios at period end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)
|
|9.87
|%
|9.76
|
|9.33
|
|
|
|
|Consolidated equity to assets
|
|9.88
|%
|9.77
|
|9.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset quality analysis at period end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|0.64
|
|0.62
|
|0.67
|
|
|
|
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|0.54
|
|0.53
|
|0.56
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
|1.16
|
|1.17
|
|1.21
|
|
|
|
|Coverage ratio (3)
|
|1.8x
|
|1.9x
|
|1.8x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
|
|
|
|(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets.
|
|
|
|(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TE = Taxable equivalent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Summary of operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income (TE)
|$
|160,698
|
|154,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|1,400
|
|2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest income
|
|18,081
|
|18,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest expense
|
|97,713
|
|93,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|
|61,445
|
|43,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- Basic
|$
|0.637
|
|0.449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- Diluted
|
|0.636
|
|0.448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash dividends
|
|0.268
|
|0.263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible Book value at period end
|
|5.06
|
|4.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Market price at period end
|
|6.86
|
|9.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Performance ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets
|
|1.25
|%
|0.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average equity
|
|13.05
|
|9.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Efficiency (1)
|
|53.97
|
|53.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest spread (TE)
|
|3.25
|
|3.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin (TE)
|
|3.33
|
|3.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dividend payout ratio
|
|42.02
|
|58.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding net securities transactions and gain on sale of building and nonperforming loans).
|
|
|
|
|
|TE = Taxable equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
12/31/2018
|
9/30/2018
|
6/30/2018
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|41,184
|
|40,073
|
|38,956
|
|38,091
|
|
|37,914
|
|Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|
|788
|
|787
|
|787
|
|750
|
|
|614
|
|State and political subdivisions
|
|2
|
|7
|
|6
|
|7
|
|
|10
|
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - residential
|
|1,554
|
|1,601
|
|1,675
|
|1,763
|
|
|1,730
|
|Corporate bonds
|
|202
|
|202
|
|150
|
|133
|
|
|148
|
|Small Business Administration - guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|participation securities
|
|329
|
|325
|
|333
|
|352
|
|
|358
|
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - commercial
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(5
|)
|42
|
|
|43
|
|Other securities
|
|5
|
|4
|
|4
|
|5
|
|
|4
|
|Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
|
|2,880
|
|2,926
|
|2,950
|
|3,052
|
|
|2,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on held to maturity securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - residential
|
|226
|
|232
|
|244
|
|260
|
|
|261
|
|Total interest on held to maturity securities
|
|226
|
|232
|
|244
|
|260
|
|
|261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|207
|
|82
|
|198
|
|77
|
|
|151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|
|2,367
|
|2,425
|
|2,467
|
|2,017
|
|
|1,779
|
|Total interest income
|
|46,864
|
|45,738
|
|44,815
|
|43,497
|
|
|43,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing checking
|
|111
|
|113
|
|112
|
|106
|
|
|107
|
|Savings
|
|401
|
|417
|
|420
|
|419
|
|
|429
|
|Money market deposit accounts
|
|618
|
|544
|
|452
|
|439
|
|
|457
|
|Time deposits
|
|4,643
|
|3,864
|
|3,439
|
|2,860
|
|
|2,412
|
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|
|352
|
|277
|
|283
|
|358
|
|
|359
|
|Total interest expense
|
|6,125
|
|5,215
|
|4,706
|
|4,182
|
|
|3,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|40,739
|
|40,523
|
|40,109
|
|39,315
|
|
|39,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Provision for loan losses
|
|500
|
|300
|
|300
|
|300
|
|
|300
|
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|40,239
|
|40,223
|
|39,809
|
|39,015
|
|
|38,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trustco Financial Services income
|
|1,356
|
|1,516
|
|1,596
|
|1,815
|
|
|1,457
|
|Fees for services to customers
|
|2,897
|
|2,693
|
|2,677
|
|2,645
|
|
|2,597
|
|Other
|
|199
|
|246
|
|222
|
|219
|
|
|234
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|4,452
|
|4,455
|
|4,495
|
|4,679
|
|
|4,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|10,183
|
|10,761
|
|10,741
|
|10,422
|
|
|10,536
|
|Net occupancy expense
|
|4,800
|
|3,997
|
|4,101
|
|4,315
|
|
|4,140
|
|Equipment expense
|
|1,741
|
|1,783
|
|1,793
|
|1,751
|
|
|1,465
|
|Professional services
|
|1,733
|
|1,578
|
|1,814
|
|1,430
|
|
|1,325
|
|Outsourced services
|
|1,875
|
|1,875
|
|1,825
|
|1,925
|
|
|1,760
|
|Advertising expense
|
|876
|
|844
|
|670
|
|630
|
|
|559
|
|FDIC and other insurance
|
|522
|
|682
|
|514
|
|1,023
|
|
|1,102
|
|Other real estate expense, net
|
|37
|
|528
|
|294
|
|372
|
|
|401
|
|Other
|
|3,152
|
|2,496
|
|2,343
|
|2,287
|
|
|2,248
|
|Total noninterest expenses
|
|24,919
|
|24,544
|
|24,095
|
|24,155
|
|
|23,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income before taxes
|
|19,772
|
|20,134
|
|20,209
|
|19,539
|
|
|19,700
|
|Income taxes
|
|3,739
|
|4,935
|
|4,804
|
|4,731
|
|
|12,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|16,033
|
|15,199
|
|15,405
|
|14,808
|
|
|7,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- Basic
|$
|0.166
|
|0.157
|
|0.160
|
|0.154
|
|
|0.077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- Diluted
|
|0.166
|
|0.157
|
|0.160
|
|0.153
|
|
|0.076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average basic shares (in thousands)
|
|96,555
|
|96,555
|
|96,449
|
|96,353
|
|
|96,230
|
|Average diluted shares (in thousands)
|
|96,689
|
|96,689
|
|96,580
|
|96,490
|
|
|96,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income
| $
| 40,740
|
|40,526
|
|40,119
|
|39,319
|
|
|39,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|158,304
|
|148,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|
|3,112
|
|2,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|State and political subdivisions
|
|22
|
|39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - residential
|
|6,593
|
|7,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corporate bonds
|
|687
|
|606
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Small Business Administration - guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|participation securities
|
|1,339
|
|1,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - commercial
|
|37
|
|109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other securities
|
|18
|
|16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
|
|11,808
|
|12,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on held to maturity securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mortgage-backed securities-residential
|
|962
|
|1,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corporate bonds
|
|-
|
|410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest on held to maturity securities
|
|962
|
|1,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|564
|
|544
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|
|9,276
|
|6,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest income
|
|180,914
|
|168,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing checking
|
|442
|
|478
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Savings
|
|1,657
|
|1,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Money market deposit accounts
|
|2,053
|
|1,860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Time deposits
|
|14,806
|
|9,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|
|1,270
|
|1,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest expense
|
|20,228
|
|14,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|160,686
|
|154,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Provision for loan losses
|
|1,400
|
|2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|159,286
|
|152,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trustco Financial Services income
|
|6,283
|
|6,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fees for services to customers
|
|10,912
|
|10,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other
|
|886
|
|991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|18,081
|
|18,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|42,107
|
|40,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net occupancy expense
|
|17,213
|
|16,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equipment expense
|
|7,068
|
|6,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Professional services
|
|6,555
|
|6,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Outsourced services
|
|7,500
|
|6,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Advertising expense
|
|3,020
|
|2,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FDIC and other insurance
|
|2,741
|
|4,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other real estate expense, net
|
|1,231
|
|1,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other
|
|10,278
|
|9,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total noninterest expenses
|
|97,713
|
|93,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income before taxes
|
|79,654
|
|76,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income taxes
|
|18,209
|
|33,602
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|61,445
|
|43,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- Basic
|$
|0.637
|
|0.449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|- Diluted
|
|0.636
|
|0.448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average basic shares (in thousands)
|
|96,505
|
|96,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average diluted shares (in thousands)
|
|96,646
|
|96,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income
|$
|160,698
|
|154,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
12/31/2018
|
9/30/2018
|
6/30/2018
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|49,260
|
|42,195
|
|40,567
|
|39,373
|
|
|44,125
|
|Federal funds sold and other short term investments
|
|454,449
|
|423,254
|
|546,049
|
|577,797
|
|
|568,615
|
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|503,709
|
|465,449
|
|586,616
|
|617,170
|
|
|612,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Securities available for sale:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|
|152,160
|
|150,053
|
|150,704
|
|151,327
|
|
|137,994
|
|States and political subdivisions
|
|173
|
|180
|
|524
|
|525
|
|
|525
|
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - residential
|
|262,032
|
|269,093
|
|283,252
|
|297,633
|
|
|315,840
|
|Small Business Administration - guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|participation securities
|
|56,475
|
|57,894
|
|61,876
|
|64,113
|
|
|67,059
|
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - commercial
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|9,573
|
|
|9,700
|
|Corporate bonds
|
|29,938
|
|29,977
|
|29,977
|
|35,227
|
|
|40,162
|
|Other securities
|
|685
|
|685
|
|685
|
|685
|
|
|685
|
|Total securities available for sale
|
|501,463
|
|507,882
|
|527,018
|
|559,083
|
|
|571,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Held to maturity securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - residential
|
|22,501
|
|23,462
|
|24,730
|
|26,174
|
|
|27,551
|
|Total held to maturity securities
|
|22,501
|
|23,462
|
|24,730
|
|26,174
|
|
|27,551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|8,953
|
|8,953
|
|8,953
|
|8,779
|
|
|8,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|196,146
|
|190,987
|
|190,904
|
|185,129
|
|
|186,207
|
|Residential mortgage loans
|
|3,376,708
|
|3,331,212
|
|3,245,151
|
|3,171,548
|
|
|3,132,521
|
|Home equity line of credit
|
|289,540
|
|293,750
|
|295,791
|
|301,885
|
|
|308,916
|
|Installment loans
|
|11,702
|
|9,967
|
|9,309
|
|8,413
|
|
|8,763
|
|Loans, net of deferred net costs
|
|3,874,096
|
|3,825,916
|
|3,741,155
|
|3,666,975
|
|
|3,636,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|44,766
|
|44,736
|
|44,503
|
|44,379
|
|
|44,170
|
|Net loans
|
|3,829,330
|
|3,781,180
|
|3,696,652
|
|3,622,596
|
|
|3,592,237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|
|34,694
|
|35,214
|
|35,521
|
|35,240
|
|
|35,157
|
|Other assets
|
|58,263
|
|63,211
|
|61,069
|
|62,522
|
|
|59,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|4,958,913
|
|4,885,351
|
|4,940,559
|
|4,931,564
|
|
|4,908,008
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand
|$
|405,069
|
|403,047
|
|404,564
|
|403,782
|
|
|398,399
|
|Interest-bearing checking
|
|904,678
|
|918,486
|
|925,295
|
|915,163
|
|
|891,052
|
|Savings accounts
|
|1,182,683
|
|1,221,127
|
|1,257,744
|
|1,266,852
|
|
|1,260,447
|
|Money market deposit accounts
|
|507,311
|
|501,270
|
|512,453
|
|539,839
|
|
|556,462
|
|Time deposits
|
|1,274,506
|
|1,155,994
|
|1,155,214
|
|1,109,444
|
|
|1,066,966
|
|Total deposits
|
|4,274,247
|
|4,199,924
|
|4,255,270
|
|4,235,080
|
|
|4,173,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Short-term borrowings
|
|161,893
|
|176,377
|
|182,705
|
|203,910
|
|
|242,991
|
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|32,902
|
|31,932
|
|31,769
|
|30,477
|
|
|33,383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|4,469,042
|
|4,408,233
|
|4,469,744
|
|4,469,467
|
|
|4,449,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital stock
|
|100,175
|
|100,175
|
|100,093
|
|100,002
|
|
|99,998
|
|Surplus
|
|176,710
|
|176,764
|
|176,243
|
|175,674
|
|
|175,651
|
|Undivided profits
|
|256,397
|
|246,965
|
|238,342
|
|229,267
|
|
|219,436
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
|(10,309
|)
|(13,000
|)
|(9,796
|)
|(8,490
|)
|
|(1,806
|)
|Treasury stock at cost
|
|(33,102
|)
|(33,786
|)
|(34,067
|)
|(34,356
|)
|
|(34,971
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|489,871
|
|477,118
|
|470,815
|
|462,097
|
|
|458,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,958,913
|
|4,885,351
|
|4,940,559
|
|4,931,564
|
|
|4,908,008
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Outstanding shares (in thousands)
|
|96,659
|
|96,586
|
|96,475
|
|96,359
|
|
|96,289
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
Nonperforming Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York and other states*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans in nonaccrual status:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|$
|645
|
|928
|
|767
|
|1,213
|
|1,543
|
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|
|22,373
|
|20,750
|
|21,209
|
|21,424
|
|20,350
|
|Installment
|
|4
|
|13
|
|6
|
|19
|
|57
|
|Total non-accrual loans
|
|23,022
|
|21,691
|
|21,982
|
|22,656
|
|21,950
|
|Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family
|
|34
|
|35
|
|36
|
|38
|
|38
|
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|23,056
|
|21,726
|
|22,018
|
|22,694
|
|21,988
|
|Other real estate owned
|
|1,675
|
|2,306
|
|2,569
|
|2,190
|
|3,246
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|24,731
|
|24,032
|
|24,587
|
|24,884
|
|25,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans in nonaccrual status:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|$
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|
|1,915
|
|2,054
|
|2,143
|
|2,154
|
|2,389
|
|Installment
|
|15
|
|13
|
|-
|
|4
|
|-
|
|Total non-accrual loans
|
|1,930
|
|2,067
|
|2,143
|
|2,158
|
|2,389
|
|Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|1,930
|
|2,067
|
|2,143
|
|2,158
|
|2,389
|
|Other real estate owned
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|1,930
|
|2,067
|
|2,143
|
|2,158
|
|2,389
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans in nonaccrual status:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|$
|645
|
|928
|
|767
|
|1,213
|
|1,543
|
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|
|24,288
|
|22,804
|
|23,352
|
|23,578
|
|22,739
|
|Installment
|
|19
|
|26
|
|6
|
|23
|
|57
|
|Total non-accrual loans
|
|24,952
|
|23,758
|
|24,125
|
|24,814
|
|24,339
|
|Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family
|
|34
|
|35
|
|36
|
|38
|
|38
|
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|24,986
|
|23,793
|
|24,161
|
|24,852
|
|24,377
|
|Other real estate owned
|
|1,675
|
|2,306
|
|2,569
|
|2,190
|
|3,246
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|26,661
|
|26,099
|
|26,730
|
|27,042
|
|27,623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Net Chargeoffs (Recoveries)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York and other states*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|$
|99
|
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
|(6
|)
|(86
|)
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|
|323
|
|(3
|)
|150
|
|28
|
|249
|
|Installment
|
|35
|
|64
|
|27
|
|66
|
|50
|
|Total net chargeoffs
|$
|457
|
|59
|
|176
|
|88
|
|213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|$
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|
|(3
|)
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(1
|)
|Installment
|
|16
|
|8
|
|-
|
|2
|
|-
|
|Total net chargeoffs
|$
|13
|
|8
|
|-
|
|2
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|$
|99
|
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
|(6
|)
|(86
|)
|Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family
|
|320
|
|(3
|)
|150
|
|28
|
|248
|
|Installment
|
|51
|
|72
|
|27
|
|68
|
|50
|
|Total net chargeoffs
|$
|470
|
|67
|
|176
|
|90
|
|212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total nonperforming loans (1)
|$
|24,986
|
|23,793
|
|24,161
|
|24,852
|
|24,377
|
|Total nonperforming assets (1)
|
|26,661
|
|26,099
|
|26,730
|
|27,042
|
|27,623
|
|Total net chargeoffs (2)
|
|470
|
|67
|
|176
|
|90
|
|212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses (1)
|
|44,766
|
|44,736
|
|44,503
|
|44,379
|
|44,170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|0.64
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.67
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|0.54
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.56
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
|1.16
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.21
|%
|Coverage ratio (1)
|
|179.2
|%
|188.0
|%
|184.2
|%
|178.6
|%
|181.2
|%
|Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2)
|
|0.05
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2)
|
|23.8x
|
|166.9x
|
|63.2x
|
|123.3x
|
|52.1x
|
|
|* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
|(1) At period-end
|(2) For the period ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|Three months ended
|
|
|Three months ended
|
|
|
|December 31, 2018
|
|
|December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|Average
|
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|Average
|
|
|
|Balance
|
|
|Rate
|
|
|Balance
|
|
|Rate
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Securities available for sale:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|$
|154,867
|
|
|788
|
|2.03
|%
|$
|139,565
|
|
|614
|
|1.76
|%
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - residential
|
|276,747
|
|
|1,554
|
|2.25
|
|
|328,826
|
|
|1,730
|
|2.10
|
|State and political subdivisions
|
|172
|
|
|3
|
|7.82
|
|
|519
|
|
|10
|
|7.71
|
|Corporate bonds
|
|30,068
|
|
|202
|
|2.68
|
|
|41,006
|
|
|148
|
|1.44
|
|Small Business Administration - guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|participation securities
|
|59,363
|
|
|329
|
|2.21
|
|
|69,643
|
|
|358
|
|2.06
|
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - commercial
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|9,843
|
|
|43
|
|1.75
|
|Other
|
|684
|
|
|5
|
|2.92
|
|
|685
|
|
|4
|
|2.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total securities available for sale
|
|521,901
|
|
|2,881
|
|2.21
|
|
|590,087
|
|
|2,907
|
|1.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments
|
|416,765
|
|
|2,367
|
|2.25
|
|
|539,700
|
|
|1,779
|
|1.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Held to maturity securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corporate bonds
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|-
|
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - residential
|
|22,947
|
|
|226
|
|3.93
|
|
|28,418
|
|
|261
|
|3.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total held to maturity securities
|
|22,947
|
|
|226
|
|3.93
|
|
|28,418
|
|
|261
|
|3.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|8,953
|
|
|207
|
|9.25
|
|
|8,779
|
|
|151
|
|6.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial loans
|
|191,899
|
|
|2,577
|
|5.37
|
|
|186,655
|
|
|2,429
|
|5.21
|
|Residential mortgage loans
|
|3,359,540
|
|
|34,808
|
|4.14
|
|
|3,103,792
|
|
|32,051
|
|4.13
|
|Home equity lines of credit
|
|291,411
|
|
|3,544
|
|4.82
|
|
|310,626
|
|
|3,240
|
|4.17
|
|Installment loans
|
|10,486
|
|
|255
|
|9.65
|
|
|8,276
|
|
|205
|
|9.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, net of unearned income
|
|3,853,336
|
|
|41,184
|
|4.27
|
|
|3,609,349
|
|
|37,925
|
|4.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest earning assets
|
|4,823,902
|
|
|46,865
|
|3.88
|
|
|4,776,333
|
|
|43,023
|
|3.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|(44,887
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(44,322
|)
|
|
|
|
|Cash & non-interest earning assets
|
|120,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|128,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|4,899,661
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,860,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing checking accounts
|$
|892,241
|
|
|111
|
|0.05
|%
|$
|856,031
|
|
|107
|
|0.05
|%
|Money market accounts
|
|499,771
|
|
|618
|
|0.49
|
|
|559,463
|
|
|457
|
|0.33
|
|Savings
|
|1,200,864
|
|
|401
|
|0.13
|
|
|1,259,938
|
|
|429
|
|0.14
|
|Time deposits
|
|1,227,034
|
|
|4,643
|
|1.50
|
|
|1,073,956
|
|
|2,412
|
|0.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest bearing deposits
|
|3,819,910
|
|
|5,773
|
|0.60
|
|
|3,749,388
|
|
|3,405
|
|0.36
|
|Short-term borrowings
|
|171,247
|
|
|352
|
|0.82
|
|
|232,207
|
|
|359
|
|0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|3,991,157
|
|
|6,125
|
|0.61
|
|
|3,981,595
|
|
|3,764
|
|0.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand deposits
|
|396,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
|390,343
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|28,748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|30,392
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|482,797
|
|
|
|
|
|
|458,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,899,661
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,860,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income, tax equivalent
|
|
|
|40,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|39,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|3.27
|%
|
|
|
|
|3.22
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin (net interest income to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|total interest earning assets)
|
|
|
|
|3.38
|%
|
|
|
|
|3.29
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(11
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
|40,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|39,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|Year ended
|
|
|Year ended
|
|
|
|December 31, 2018
|
|
|December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|Average
|
|
|Average
|
|Interest
|Average
|
|
|
|Balance
|
|
|Rate
|
|
|Balance
|
|
|Rate
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Securities available for sale:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U. S. government sponsored enterprises
|$
|155,381
|
|
|3,112
|
|2.00
|%
|$
|139,652
|
|
|2,281
|
|1.63
|%
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - residential
|
|294,732
|
|
|6,593
|
|2.24
|
|
|350,256
|
|
|7,447
|
|2.13
|
|State and political subdivisions
|
|414
|
|
|34
|
|8.11
|
|
|682
|
|
|55
|
|8.06
|
|Corporate bonds
|
|30,310
|
|
|687
|
|2.27
|
|
|41,946
|
|
|606
|
|1.44
|
|Small Business Administration - guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|participation securities
|
|63,430
|
|
|1,339
|
|2.11
|
|
|73,996
|
|
|1,547
|
|2.09
|
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - commercial
|
|2,769
|
|
|37
|
|1.33
|
|
|9,963
|
|
|109
|
|1.09
|
|Other
|
|685
|
|
|18
|
|3.50
|
|
|685
|
|
|16
|
|2.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total securities available for sale
|
|547,721
|
|
|11,820
|
|2.88
|
|
|617,180
|
|
|12,061
|
|1.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments
|
|495,066
|
|
|9,276
|
|1.87
|
|
|611,586
|
|
|6,679
|
|1.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Held to maturity securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corporate bonds
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|6,663
|
|
|410
|
|6.15
|
|Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|obligations - residential
|
|24,801
|
|
|962
|
|3.88
|
|
|31,266
|
|
|1,149
|
|3.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total held to maturity securities
|
|24,801
|
|
|962
|
|3.88
|
|
|37,929
|
|
|1,559
|
|4.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|8,907
|
|
|564
|
|8.44
|
|
|9,295
|
|
|544
|
|5.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial loans
|
|188,362
|
|
|9,913
|
|5.26
|
|
|185,376
|
|
|9,741
|
|5.25
|
|Residential mortgage loans
|
|3,250,800
|
|
|133,930
|
|4.12
|
|
|3,002,706
|
|
|124,961
|
|4.16
|
|Home equity lines of credit
|
|297,678
|
|
|13,562
|
|4.56
|
|
|318,660
|
|
|12,692
|
|3.98
|
|Installment loans
|
|9,242
|
|
|899
|
|9.73
|
|
|8,158
|
|
|768
|
|9.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, net of unearned income
|
|3,746,082
|
|
|158,304
|
|4.23
|
|
|3,514,900
|
|
|148,162
|
|4.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest earning assets
|
|4,822,577
|
|
|180,926
|
|3.75
|
|
|4,790,890
|
|
|169,005
|
|3.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|(44,651
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(44,319
|)
|
|
|
|
|Cash & non-interest earning assets
|
|122,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|129,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|4,900,450
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,875,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing checking accounts
|$
|897,378
|
|
|442
|
|0.05
|%
|$
|844,010
|
|
|478
|
|0.06
|%
|Money market accounts
|
|521,233
|
|
|2,053
|
|0.39
|
|
|572,270
|
|
|1,860
|
|0.33
|
|Savings
|
|1,241,619
|
|
|1,657
|
|0.13
|
|
|1,275,268
|
|
|1,729
|
|0.14
|
|Time deposits
|
|1,149,980
|
|
|14,806
|
|1.29
|
|
|1,097,190
|
|
|9,123
|
|0.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest bearing deposits
|
|3,810,210
|
|
|18,958
|
|0.50
|
|
|3,788,738
|
|
|13,190
|
|0.35
|
|Short-term borrowings
|
|194,810
|
|
|1,270
|
|0.65
|
|
|228,086
|
|
|1,402
|
|0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|4,005,020
|
|
|20,228
|
|0.51
|
|
|4,016,824
|
|
|14,592
|
|0.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand deposits
|
|396,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|382,658
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|28,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|28,506
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|470,814
|
|
|
|
|
|
|447,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,900,450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4,875,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income, tax equivalent
|
|
|
|160,698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|154,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|3.25
|%
|
|
|
|
|3.16
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin (net interest income to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|total interest earning assets)
|
|
|
|
|3.33
|%
|
|
|
|
|3.22
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|(12
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(45
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
|160,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|154,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of nonperforming loans and securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.
|
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
|
|
|
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity
|
|489,871
|
|477,118
|
|458,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Intangible assets
|
|553
|
|553
|
|553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible equity
|
|489,318
|
|476,565
|
|457,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shares outstanding
|
|96,659
|
|96,586
|
|96,289
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible book value per share
|
|5.06
|
|4.93
|
|4.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Book value per share
|
|5.07
|
|4.94
|
|4.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Assets
|$
|4,958,913
|
|4,885,351
|
|4,908,008
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Intangible assets
|
|553
|
|553
|
|553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible assets
|
|4,958,360
|
|4,884,798
|
|4,907,455
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
|
|9.87
|%
|9.76
|%
|9.33
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity to Assets
|
|9.88
|%
|9.77
|%
|9.34
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Years ended
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
12/31/2017
|
|
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|$
|40,739
|
|40,523
|
|39,248
|
|
|
|160,686
|
|154,368
|
|
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|
|1
|
|3
|
|11
|
|
|
|12
|
|45
|
|
|Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
|
|40,740
|
|40,526
|
|39,259
|
|
|
|160,698
|
|154,413
|
|
|Non-interest income
|
|4,452
|
|4,455
|
|4,288
|
|
|
|18,081
|
|18,373
|
|
|Less: Net gain on sale of nonperforming loans
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|84
|
|
|Revenue used for efficiency ratio
|
|45,192
|
|44,981
|
|43,547
|
|
|
|178,779
|
|172,702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|24,919
|
|24,544
|
|23,536
|
|
|
|97,713
|
|93,994
|
|
|Less: Other real estate expense, net
|
|37
|
|528
|
|401
|
|
|
|1,231
|
|1,171
|
|
|Expense used for efficiency ratio
|
|24,882
|
|24,016
|
|23,135
|
|
|
|96,482
|
|92,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Efficiency Ratio
|
|55.06
|%
|53.39
|%
|53.13
|%
|
|
|53.97
|%
|53.75
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
