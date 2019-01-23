23/01/2019 16:05:52

uBreakiFix Expands Tennessee Footprint With Northeast Memphis Store

Industry-Leading Tech Repair Brand Brings High Quality Electronics Support to Wolfchase

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opens its newest location, uBreakiFix Wolfchase, on January 22 at 8075 Giacosa Place. This is the brand’s second location in Memphis, joining a location in Germantown.

uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 4.5 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 300 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Wolfchase is the second location for Marc and Brandon Lawson, who also own the store in Germantown. The brothers plan to open more locations in the future as well. 

“Our grandfather taught us how to build computers and fix broken electronics when we were kids, which sparked our passion for technology repair,” Marc Lawson Jr. said. “uBreakiFix allows us to honor our grandfather while serving communities in Memphis, which were lacking reliable, high-quality tech repair. We couldn’t be more thrilled to meet these needs with our Wolfchase and Germantown stores.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 470 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened nearly 130 new stores in 2018 and plans to increase growth in 2019. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit https://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into Wolfchase, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix

Wolfchase is located at 8075 Giacosa Place, Suite 102, Memphis, TN 38133 and can be reached at: 901-482-9911. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/wolfchase.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit

https://www.ubreakifix.com

.

For more information, contact:

Kaci Pollack

kaci@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aa9d93d-e83e-4422-a6bf-00cee23bdb6f

UBIF_logo-dark-red.png

