Vista Bank Announces PEOPLE FIRST Loan Program

In an effort to help friends, clients and fellow West Texans affected by the government shut down, Vista Bank announced they will offer immediate loans with no fine print or hidden fees, through the People First Loan Program.

“What makes community banks special is our ability to be nimble enough to address real-world problems in real time,” noted Vista Bank CEO John Steinmetz. “It feels good to see so many community banks step up to the plate – helping neighbors who keep showing up to work without receiving a paycheck. As a bank committed to putting People First, I challenged our team to create something really impactful, something that reached beyond existing customers to support our fellow West Texans on terms that could make an immediate difference for them and their families. I couldn’t be prouder of them for rising to the challenge.”

“The People First Loan Program is a ZERO interest, ZERO payment, ZERO fees loan for furloughed government employees not being paid due to the ongoing shutdown. We haven’t seen anything like it in the national banking industry. This is truly a way for us to serve those who keep serving us, all the while wondering how to put food on their family’s table due to no fault of their own,” added Vista Bank COO Auden Herrera.

Approved loans are funded within 24 hours into a Vista View free checking account for immediate relief. Terms and conditions apply.

Those affected are encouraged to visit their Vista Bank Branch to learn more.

Established in 1912, Vista Bank now operates 15 locations throughout West Texas, Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth. Vista offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its personal and business clients, always putting people first. Learn more at www.vistabank.com. 

Matt Willis

Vista Bank

(806) 317-5774

mwillis@vistabank.com

Pictured here is TSA Agent Orlando Reyes, Vista Bank Lending Assistant, Chama Schaefer and Vista Bank President, Toby Cecil.

