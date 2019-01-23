23/01/2019 06:01:00

WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony

WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony

Geneva, Switzerland - January 23, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey"), (SIX: WIHN) a cybersecurity IoT platform company, today announced that it will award a prestigious group of Blockchain leaders with the Blockchain Center of Excellence Award.  The award ceremony will take place on January 23, 2019 at 8:30 pm CET, at the Piano Bar of the Hotel Europe (Promenade 63, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland).  To register please visit: https://eventregistration.wisekey.com/davos2019.

This year, the Blockchain Center of Excellence Award will be presented to: Construction Chain / Shuo Chen / Alexei Chekunkov / Nazira Beishenalieva.

Since 2007, WISeKey has been organizing annual gatherings in Davos, fostering the dialogue about the future of cybersecurity and internet technology with industry experts.

2019 Blockchain Outstanding Awards

China Blockchain Application Center will present the "2019 Blockchain Outstanding Awards" to companies and individuals who have made great impacts globally to the development of Blockchain industry in the past year.

Unveiling ceremony for the release of 2019 China Blockchain industry development report

The China Blockchain Application Center (CBAC), a public welfare and non-profit institution supported by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Financial Work (founded by the Museum of Fintech) and several leading institutions in the Blockchain space, promotes industry certification and blockchain industry standards. This year CBAC's report on the China Blockchain industry development, provides deep insights of the development of the industry.

Launching ceremony of Tai Innovation Park

Tai Innovation Park, a strategic cooperation between Tai Cloud Group and 58 VC firms, aims to establish a digital industrial zone leveraging Blockchain technology.  As part of this cooperation, high-tech enterprises working on Blockchain, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things will collaborate to establish a digital industrial ecosystem to stimulate the economic development and benefit traditional industries.

Tai Innovation Park's partners, located in many cities and regions including Changsha, Beijing, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tokyo, will offer opportunities to high-tech enterprises all over the world. (#BlockchainCenterofExcellence)

China joins the WISeKey Blockchain Center of Excellence network

WISeKey's interconnected Blockchain Centers of Excellence will operate as "coordinated, interoperable blockchain ecosystems" allowing all its partners to fully benefit from shared learnings, experiences and resources.

The initiative launched at the Geneva Blockchain Congress on January 21, 2019 will help promote the use of Blockchain technologies on a global level, facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of Blockchain-based solutions, foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors, and help ensure that the latest technological standards are made available in a safe and trust.

"The creation of Blockchain Centers of Excellence represents an important step to overcome the tremendous trust deficiency we currently live with and represents an unprecedented effort in fostering stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors for the adoption of latest technological blockchain standards in a safe and trusted manner," said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's CEO & Founder. 

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Semiconductors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey has an installed base of over 1 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors secure a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer :

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

