7500 Full Time Hires Forecasted by J.D. Irving, Limited in Canada and the US (2019-2021)

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the next three years, J.D. Irving, Limited (JDI) is forecasting 7500 full time hires as well as over 2500 student hires across the company's diverse operations in Canada and the U.S.

89% of the jobs are in Atlantic Canada.

“When we look at our three-year forecast from 2019-2021, 89% of the jobs we need to fill are in the Atlantic provinces,” said Colleen Baxter, Vice President of Human Resources at J.D. Irving, Limited. “72% of the jobs are in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia alone.”

Keep Them Home, Bring Them Home, Make it Home

“We are a company focused on investing in the talent and potential of our people and offer a unique opportunity to join one operation and grow a career with many of our businesses,” Baxter says. “Our strategy is to keep talented young people home, bring them home and to welcome newcomers.”

Across the organization, the areas with the highest number of job opportunities include Operations, Shipping, Supply & Logistics, Retail Sales, and Finance.

The three-year forecast is a result of anticipated retirements, business growth, and normal workforce turnover.

Skilled Trades

Over the next three years, JDI forecasts hiring over 700 skilled trades across all divisions. 93% of these skilled trades jobs are in Atlantic Canada. The remaining 7% are in Canada (Ontario and Quebec) and the United States (Maine, New York and Georgia).

You have potential. We have opportunity.

As we recruit the workforce of the future, we are also working with great partners - local universities and community colleges. We are reaching out with co-op programs, case competitions, scholarships, and career fairs. Are you a new grad looking to start your career? Visit https://students.jdirving.com/recent-graduates/ to learn how you can grow with JDI.

About J.D. Irving, Limited:

Founded in 1882, J.D. Irving, Limited (JDI) has operations in Canada and the United States. We are a team of 15,000 dedicated employees, with business units in:

Agriculture

Construction & Equipment

Consumer Products

Food

Forestry & Forestry Products

Retail & Distribution

Shipbuilding & Industrial Fabrication

Transportation & Logistics

