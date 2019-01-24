24/01/2019 22:09:57

Aftermaster Addresses Unsolicited Promotional Campaign

HOLLYWOOD, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aftermaster, Inc. (OTCQB:AFTM) has been informed by the OTC Markets Group, which provides its trading platform that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning Aftermaster and its common stock which were encouraging investors to purchase shares via unsolicited information by a source unknown to the Company. The promotional material contained no misstatement of corporate information relating to Aftermaster or non-public information.

Such promotional activity can have an effect on the trading activity and market for the Company's stock. The Company was unaware of the promotional activity until informed by OTC Markets, and remains unaware of the full nature and content of this activity, the extent of the dissemination or the parties involved.

Pursuant to OTC Market, the Company inquired with management, directors and all third party providers and were advised that none of the aforementioned initiated, created, paid or participated in the promotion or awareness program relating to its common stock and that they did not buy or sell any shares within the last 90 days. Aftermaster has and will continue to fully comply with OTC Markets policies regarding promotional activity.

It is not uncommon for convertible note holders to contract with third party promotional companies to create liquidity for stock that they have received at a discounted price. The Company has entered into numerous convertible debt instruments which are convertible into shares of the Company at a discount to the market. Details of the convertible notes and their subsequent conversions can be found in Aftermaster’s 10-Q’s and 10-K’s filed with the SEC.

The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information provided directly from the Company via its official website, social media accounts, SEC Edgar filings and press releases which can be found on the OTC Disclosure and News Service.

About Aftermaster, Inc.

Aftermaster, Inc. is an award-winning audio laboratory developing groundbreaking audio technologies and products based in Hollywood, California. Aftermaster’s team of audio engineers and music industry veterans have produced, engineered and mastered more hit records than any other audio company in the world.  For more information go to www.Aftermaster.com 

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date such statements have been made.

                                                                        

Investor/Media Contact for Aftermaster, Inc.

Mark Depew, Senior Vice President

(307) 630-2219

mdepew@Aftermaster.com

