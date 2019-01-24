Aftermaster Addresses Unsolicited Promotional Campaign

HOLLYWOOD, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aftermaster, Inc. (OTCQB:AFTM) has been informed by the OTC Markets Group, which provides its trading platform that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning Aftermaster and its common stock which were encouraging investors to purchase shares via unsolicited information by a source unknown to the Company. The promotional material contained no misstatement of corporate information relating to Aftermaster or non-public information.

Such promotional activity can have an effect on the trading activity and market for the Company's stock. The Company was unaware of the promotional activity until informed by OTC Markets, and remains unaware of the full nature and content of this activity, the extent of the dissemination or the parties involved.

Pursuant to OTC Market, the Company inquired with management, directors and all third party providers and were advised that none of the aforementioned initiated, created, paid or participated in the promotion or awareness program relating to its common stock and that they did not buy or sell any shares within the last 90 days. Aftermaster has and will continue to fully comply with OTC Markets policies regarding promotional activity.

It is not uncommon for convertible note holders to contract with third party promotional companies to create liquidity for stock that they have received at a discounted price. The Company has entered into numerous convertible debt instruments which are convertible into shares of the Company at a discount to the market. Details of the convertible notes and their subsequent conversions can be found in Aftermaster’s 10-Q’s and 10-K’s filed with the SEC.

The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information provided directly from the Company via its official website, social media accounts, SEC Edgar filings and press releases which can be found on the OTC Disclosure and News Service.

