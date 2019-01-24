24/01/2019 19:44:50

Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Related content
19:34 - 
Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release ..
23 Jan - 
Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its F..
16 Jan - 
Vornado Declares Quarterly Dividends On Preferred Share..

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDER’S, INC. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-771-4371 (domestic) or 847-585-4405 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 48102474. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET on February 12, 2019 through March 14, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 888-843-7419 and enter the passcode 48102474#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:

MATTHEW IOCCO

(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.

Alexander's Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:44 VNO
Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
19:34 VNO
Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
23 Jan VNO
Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
16 Jan VNO
Vornado Declares Quarterly Dividends On Preferred Shares
16 Jan VNO
Vornado Declares an Increased Quarterly Common Dividend of $.66 per Share, a New Indicated Annual Rate of $2.64
29 Nov FIVE
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Vornado Realty Trust — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
21 Nov VNO
Vornado Leads in Sustainability: Awarded NAREIT’s Leader in the Light Award and Achieved Fitwel Certification at theMART
19 Nov VNO
Vornado Completes $205 Million Refinancing of 150 West 34th Street
31 Oct VNO
Vornado Extends $750 Million Unsecured Term Loan
30 Oct VNO
Vornado Increases Ownership Interest in Farley Post Office to 95%

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
19:57 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
19:46 - Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring
19:44 - Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
19:43 - Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter financial Results on January 28, 2019
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
19:57 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
19:46 - Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring
19:44 - Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
19:43 - Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter financial Results on January 28, 2019
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Immunomedics, Inc.

Related stock quotes

Vornado Realty Trust 65.72 0.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:57
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
19:46
Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring
19:44
Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
19:43
Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter financial Results on January 28, 2019
19:38
WELBILT LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In WelBilt, Inc. To Contact The Firm
19:34
Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
19:31
Washington Trust Provides $6 Million for Refinancing of Cheshire Shopping Center and CVS Pharmacy in Cheshire, CT
19:20
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) and Encourages OMF Investors to Contact the Firm
19:12
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Snap, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 20:13:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-24 21:13:55 - 2019-01-24 20:13:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY