Amerant Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”) announced that the underwriters of the Company’s recent initial public offering of its common stock (the “offering”) have exercised, in part, their over-allotment option by purchasing today an additional 229,019 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Class A shares”) at the public offering price of $13.00 per Class A share.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the sale of Class A shares pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise of the over-allotment option to repurchase shares of the Company’s Class B common stock, at $12.61 per share, from the Company’s former parent.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers, Stephens Inc. acted as lead manager, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. and FIG Partners, LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus.  A copy of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from:  Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, or by calling (800) 248-8863, or by emailing prospectus@raymondjames.com; or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Ave., 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling (800) 966-1559, or by emailing kbwsyndicatedesk@kbw.com.

The Company is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for almost 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 23 banking centers – 15 in South Florida and 8 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as commercial real estate loan production offices in New York City and Dallas.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking information,” including with respect to the offering. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “designed,” “contemplate,” “plan,” “future,” “would,” and “should,” “could,” “continue,” “predict,” “target,” “strategies” and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any actual results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements or the completion of the offering. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release.

CONTACTS:

Investors
InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 460-8728
 
Media
media@amerantbank.com

(305) 441-8414

 

