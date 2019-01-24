AmerisourceBergen, APTIV PLC, Equinix, JetBlue Airways, and Nestlé S.A. Present Long-Term Plans to Investors at Sixth CEO Investor Forum

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECP’s Strategic Investor Initiative (SII) announced that the CEOs of AmerisourceBergen, APTIV PLC, Equinix, JetBlue Airways, and Nestlé S.A. will present their company’s long-term plans to institutional investors at the CEO Investor Forum on February 25, 2019 in New York City. The presentations will follow a keynote panel discussion on megatrends with the CEOs of Medtronic and Siemens US, and the former CEO of Aetna, moderated by the CEO of Johnson & Johnson.

At previous CEO Investor Forums, the audience has collectively represented $25 trillion in assets under management and featured the CEOs of nearly 30 companies , such as Allstate, IBM, Unilever, and Voya Financial.

This is SII’s sixth CEO Investor Forum and will take place:

Date: Monday, February 25th Time: 12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Place: The Park Hyatt, 153 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019

Investors interested in attending may register here until the event reaches capacity.

“We know from our research that these presentations can move markets,” said Brian Tomlinson, Research Director, SII and co-author of a recent research report created in collaboration with ProfessorGeorge Serafeim, Harvard Business School and KKS Advisors. “The CEO presentations uncover ‘how and why’ these leaders are positioning their companies to create sustainable value over a three- to five-year period, not just quarter-to-quarter results -- and investors are responding.”

The research report The Economic Significance of Long-Term Plans referenced by Tomlinson found early evidence that the presentations at CEO Investor Forums triggered abnormal market returns of 1.83% and share turnover of 7.6%. Companies that communicated plans with higher-quality information – particularly around the themes of Corporate Purpose and Competitive Positioning – also saw higher market reactions. SII’s forthcoming white paper Methods of Production of Long-Term Plans offers a roadmap for companies to develop and deliver a long-term plan presentation.

The sixth CEO Investor Forum will begin with a luncheon keynote panel on megatrends in business featuring Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson and Co-Chair, SII; Mark T. Bertolini, Former Chairman & CEO, Aetna; Omar Ishrak, CEO, Medtronic; and Barbara Humpton, US CEO, Siemens US. Immediately following the panel, the audience of institutional investors will hear long-term plan presentations from:

Kevin P. Clark, President & CEO, APTIV PLC

Steve Collis, Chairman, President, & CEO, AmerisourceBergen

Robin Hayes, CEO, JetBlue Airways

CEO, Mark Schneider, CEO, Nestlé S.A.

Peter Van Camp, Executive Chairman of Equinix

“We launched the CEO Investor Forums because 86% of CEOs told us they were too focused on short-term results,” said Daryl Brewster, CEO, CECP. “Through these Forums and our groundbreaking research, we are disrupting how investors and companies communicate. The goal is to shift trillions of investor capital to the companies that are best able to position themselves for sustainable, long-term value creation.”

CECP is a coalition of more than 200 of the world’s largest companies representing $6.6 trillion in revenues, $21.2 billion in societal investment, and 14 million employees. The Strategic Investor Initiative is a collaboration that leverages CECP’s CEO network to fundamentally change the conversation between CEOs, boards of directors, and investors, from short-term profits to sustained long-term corporate performance by including financially material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors. SII is co-chaired by Bill McNabb, former Chairman, Vanguard, and Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson. SII has an advisory board of leading investors that represent more than $15 trillion in assets under management.

Investors and business leaders unable to attend the CEO Investor Forum can view the live webcast here .

Media interested in attending should email jalbano@cecp.co for a registration code .

The event is supported by KPMG, Ford Foundation, Bloomberg LP, and Heron Foundation.

ABOUT CECP: THE CEO FORCE FOR GOOD

CECP is a CEO-led coalition that believes that a company’s social strategy — how it engages with key stakeholders including employees, communities, investors, and customers —determines company success. Founded in 1999 by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman and other business leaders to create a better world through business, CECP has grown to a movement of more than 200 of the world’s largest companies that represent $6.6 trillion in revenues, $21.2 billion in societal investment, 14 million employees, and $15 trillion in assets under management. CECP helps companies transform their social strategy by providing customized connections and networking, counsel and support, benchmarking and trends, and awareness building and recognition.

ABOUT THE STRATEGIC INVESTOR INITIATIVE

The Strategic Investor Initiative is a coalition of thought leaders committed to the long-term movement. Collectively, SII is developing a new platform for leading companies to create, convey, and deliver long-term plans to long-term investors. SII’s vision is to spark the movement of trillions of dollars of capital to companies demonstrating performance excellence over the long-term. SII provides tools and resources designed to introduce and support market behaviors that ultimately deliver sustained long-term value for all stakeholders.

Contact:

Jackie Albano

646.863.1926

jalbano@cecp.co