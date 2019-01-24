24/01/2019 22:17:10

Apache Provides Fourth-Quarter 2018 Supplemental Information; Schedules Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Results Conference Call Feb. 28 At 10 A.M. Central Time

Related content
17:33 - 
TPWF and Apache Corporation Raise $2 million for Balmor..
22 Jan - 
Apache Corporation Named One of the World's Most Admire..
16 Jan - 
Apache and Altus Midstream Announce New Altus Midstream..

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today provided supplemental information regarding fourth-quarter realized commodity prices, derivative gains, dry hole costs and Egypt tax barrels.

Supplemental quarterly information

To further assist analysts with their fourth-quarter earnings models, the company is providing the following estimates:

  

Average Realized Prices – 4Q18

      

Oil (bbl)

NGL (bbl)

Natural Gas (Mcf)

 

U.S.

$51.85$23.81$2.03
 

International

$63.69$39.77$3.65
 

 

   

 

Egypt tax barrels:

23,000 to 25,000 BOE per day

         

Realized gain on oil and gas price derivatives (before tax):

$14 million

 

Unrealized gain on oil and gas price derivatives (before tax):

$15 million

 

Dry hole costs (before tax):

$80 to $85 million

Dry hole costs in the fourth quarter include approximately $54 million for historical exploration investments in the U.K. North Sea that Apache no longer plans to develop.  

Additionally, Apache Corporation’s fourth-quarter results will reflect the consolidation of the company’s Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) ownership, including noncontrolling interest. Apache will report Altus Midstream as a separate business segment in its future 10-K and 10-Q SEC filings. To assist analysts in modeling the accounting treatment of majority-owned ALTM, Apache will publish a representative guide on its website at investor.apachecorp.com.

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings call

Apache Corporation will host its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results conference call Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after close of market Wednesday, Feb. 27. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.apachecorp.com.

The conference call will be webcast from Apache's website at www.apachecorp.com and investor.apachecorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central time Feb. 28. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 1793479.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. See "Risk Factors" in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations presented. None of the information contained in this news release has been audited by any independent auditor. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors. Unless legally required, Apache assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statement as of any future date.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com, and on its Media and Investor Center mobile application, which is available for free download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin; a 15 percent equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project; and options for equity participation in four other gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil pipeline projects from the Permian Basin, three of which go to various points along the Texas Gulf Coast. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Contacts

Investor:  (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media:  (713) 296-7276 Phil West
Website:  www.apachecorp.com
APA-F   

 

Apache logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:17 APA
Apache Provides Fourth-Quarter 2018 Supplemental Information; Schedules Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Results Conference Call Feb. 28 At 10 A.M. Central Time
17:33 APA
TPWF and Apache Corporation Raise $2 million for Balmorhea State Park Pool Repairs
22 Jan APA
Apache Corporation Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune
16 Jan APA
Apache and Altus Midstream Announce New Altus Midstream CEO
11 Jan APA
New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock, Campbell Soup, Apache, AngloGold Ashanti, SunCoke Energy, and Urban Edge Properties — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019
13 Dec APA
Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares; Sets Date for 2019 Annual Meeting
04 Dec APA
Apache Achieves First Oil at Garten Development in U.K. North Sea Less than Eight Months After Discovery
19 Nov APA
Apache Corporation Releases 2018 Sustainability Report
15 Nov APA
Apache Donates 50,000 Trees in Four States
12 Nov APA
Apache and Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing of Transaction to Create Altus Midstream Company, a Pure-Play, Permian Basin Midstream C-Corp

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22:57 - CubeSmart Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
22:56 - VirtualArmour Discusses Investor Awareness Campaign and Recent Market Activity
22:46 - NexusTours beginnt Expansionsplan in den USA mit neuen Buchungsmöglichkeiten in Florida
22:44 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Entegra Financial Corp. to SmartFinancial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
22:57 - CubeSmart Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
22:56 - VirtualArmour Discusses Investor Awareness Campaign and Recent Market Activity
22:46 - NexusTours beginnt Expansionsplan in den USA mit neuen Buchungsmöglichkeiten in Florida
22:44 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Entegra Financial Corp. to SmartFinancial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)

Related stock quotes

Apache Corporation 31.84 2.8% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:57
CubeSmart Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
22:56
VirtualArmour Discusses Investor Awareness Campaign and Recent Market Activity
22:44
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Entegra Financial Corp. to SmartFinancial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
22:38
Vacation Express Takes Off with First Non-Stop Flight of the Season from Detroit to Punta Cana
22:30
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
22:22
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Amdocs Limited
22:19
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Former Shareholders of JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2019
22:17
Apache Provides Fourth-Quarter 2018 Supplemental Information; Schedules Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Results Conference Call Feb. 28 At 10 A.M. Central Time
22:15
Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.81 per Common Limited Partner Unit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 23:22:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-25 00:22:53 - 2019-01-24 23:22:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY