Boise Paper Launches Mobile Web App

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Boise Paper, a division of Packaging Corporation of America, announced the launch of their new mobile web app. The Boise Paper Sales Tool App is free to download for Boise Paper customers, and features:

  • An interactive Product Finder that recommends the right paper based on type of printing, document, or equipment

  • A Competitive Selection Tool that helps distributor sales reps compare the specifications and benefits of different paper brands for their customers

  • Access to view, email, or request printed copies of Boise Paper Sales Collateral, including brochures, sell sheets, and product videos

  • A Market Snapshot with information about market trends and paper industry news

“We’re very excited to launch our Boise Paper mobile web app,” says Mary Furto, senior director of marketing. “We are constantly looking for ways to add value and help our customers win. The app will help our customers’ sales reps quickly find the information and tools they need to sell Boise Paper products.”

Boise Paper customers can download the free Sales Tool web app by visiting BoisePaperApp.com from any mobile device.

Boise Paper offers a full line of everyday and premium office papers. To learn more about their products visit BoisePaper.com.

About Boise Paper:

Boise Paper is a division of Packaging Corporation of America, headquartered in Lake Forest, IL. They manufacture a full line of office papers including copy, multipurpose, inkjet, laser, and colors, as well as printing and converting papers. They also offer recycled content options across all product lines. Their high quality products provide consistent, reliable results and are proudly made in the USA. Through their Quality You Can Trust promise, Boise Paper is committed to meeting the highest standards for product performance, customer collaboration, and supply chain excellence.  Keep current with news and events at www.BoisePaper.com

.  

Media Contact:

Mandalyn Hulsizer

603.227.3402

mandalynhulsizer@boisepaper.com

