23/01/2019 23:55:41

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) and Encourages XXII Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) securities between February 18, 2016 and October 25, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until March 22, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (2) such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission; and (3) consequently, 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased 22nd Century securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the 22nd Century lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/xxii/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PPDF, YRCW and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:46 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm
00:43 - Amerant Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PPDF, YRCW and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:46 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm
00:43 - Amerant Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
2
WISeKey and Race for Water Foundation Announce at the Geneva Blockchain Congress an Innovative Identity Blockchain Solution to Reduce Pollution of the Oceans and Offset Plastic Footprint
3
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
4
ExxonMobil and Renewable Energy Group Partner with Clariant to Advance Cellulosic Biofuel Research
5
ASLAN Announces Publication of New Pre-Clinical Data Demonstrating the Activity of Varlitinib in TNBC Cell Lines

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PPDF, YRCW and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:46
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm
00:43
Amerant Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option
00:38
CPS Announces $254.4 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization
00:15
Telix Group Expands Prostate Imaging Capability through ININ Technology Partnership
00:07
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, Ternium, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:06
SmartFinancial Reports $0.47 Earnings per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
23 Jan
Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 01:39:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-24 02:39:46 - 2019-01-24 01:39:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY