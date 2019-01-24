Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) and Encourages XXII Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) securities between February 18, 2016 and October 25, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 22, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (2) such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission; and (3) consequently, 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased 22nd Century securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

