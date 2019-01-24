24/01/2019 00:46:21

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN).  Our investigation concerns whether Nordstrom has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 15, 2018, the company announced poor store sales results, weakening sales growth, and that credit card holders were charged incorrect interest amounts.  On this news, Nordstrom’s share price fell by more than 13%, closing at $50.93 on November 16, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nordstrom shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Nordstrom please go to https://bespc.com/jwn/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

